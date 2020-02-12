Friday, February, 14th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Annual Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Feed, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Regional Health.
Clay Fun Sculpture Workshop Series for youths in grades 3-5, 2:30-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, February 15th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Marie Shirley Jones teaches cotton scarf painting techniques, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Country Art League. Cost is $55 for nonmembers, $49.50 for members. For more information call (307) 587-3597.
Cody Cub Scouts’ Blue and Gold Banquet, noon-2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Includes spaghetti lunch, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and guest speakers. The event is open to the public at $5 per plate.
NBA All-Star Night, 5-9:30 p.m., Cody Rec Center. Cost is $5 per child before Saturday, $10 day of.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, February 16th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, February 17th
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, February 18th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Makeshift Meetups – Cody, 6-8 p.m., Tilt/Shift Brands, 726 Stone St.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Polecat Ramblers camping club potluck and monthly meeting, 5 p.m., Weed and Pest on US 14A. Members and guest welcome. For more information call Ted, (307)-202-1170 or Linda, (307) 754-9197.
Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.