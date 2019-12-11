Holly Jolly Trolley and Limo Light Tours start Monday and go through Dec. 23.
It’s a chance for riders to sip cocoa and cider, eat cookies and carol during a tour of the best lit neighborhoods in Cody.
The vehicles are all heated and enclosed, but owner Wade French advises people to dress warm and bring a blanket. Tours depart from the Eastgate Laundromat in the Albertsons parking lot.
Tour times are: Dec. 16-20, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
On Dec. 21-23 times are 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.
All trolley and limo light tours can be reserved online. Book now at CodyTrolleytours.com.
If you go
What: Trolley and limo light tours
When: Dec. 16-23
Where: Starts at Albertsons parking lot
Cost: $12 ages 18 and up, $9 ages 6-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.