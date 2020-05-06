CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Anthony Maestas; Maestas pleaded no contest to domestic battery while other charges for influencing or intimidating a witness, aggravated assault and battery, and domestic battery were dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to 4-7 years in prison with credit for 128 days served. Maestas was also given $260 in court fees which he must pay at a rate of $15 per day of imprisonment. In late 2019 Maestas was accused of beating his Cody girlfriend while he thought she was nine weeks pregnant.
State v. Michael Crawford; Crawford pleaded guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $599.53 in fines, with a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In July 2019 he and allegedly Allen Chamberlain, stole a $4,000 enclosed trailer with a $15,000 Arctic Cat side-by-side inside from Cody Paint and Body. They also were accused of damaging the trailer.
State v. Allen Chamberlain; Chamberlain pleaded not guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. If found guilty he could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and a Aug. 12 jury trial. Chamberlain is accused of assisting Michael Crawford in stealing a $4,000 enclosed trailer with a $15,000 Arctic Cat side-by-side inside from Cody Paint and Body, and causing damage to the trailer.
State v. Jessica Hedges; Hedges pleaded guilty to theft of property valued at $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial. Hedges is accused of stealing $1,530.33 in merchandise from Walmart while an employee there from Oct. 2019-Nov. 2019.
