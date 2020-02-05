By Western Hands has winter workshops starting Friday.
A leather restoration class is 5-7 p.m. Friday with John Blair of J.L. Blair Saddlery.
Bring your old leather goods to this two-hour course that will include all instruction and materials needed to learn basic leather restoration skills as applied to your specific piece. Each item will go through a time-tested process from cleaning to treating. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening.
Cost is $100 per person, all materials, instruction and refreshments included. Bring your own item to restore, no saddles Boots are OK, but no-resoling can be done during the class. Let organizers know what you’re bringing when you register.
On Saturday, 1-3 p.m., Blair will teach introduction to leather carving.
All materials, tools, and instruction provided in this intro level class. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Cost is $100 per person.
Sign up for both classes and receive 10% off.
About By Western Hands: BWH is a non-profit organization that was founded by Cody community members in order to educate, conserve, and perpetuate the legacy of western design. Legacy artisans who create works of hand-carved wood, tooled leather and bone, beaded textiles, antler, silver, and iron (to name just a few) are juried into the BWH Legacy Artisans’ Guild. Pieces as large as a wood and stained glass bar and massive hammered and cast iron chandelier, and as small as silver inlaid spurs and hand-beaded pillows are on display in the Gallery. Through educational events, workshops, and artist residencies, the organization will continuously engage, educate, and encourage collaboration between members to promote the creation of finely crafted decorative and functional art.
By Western Hands Design Center & Museum is located at 1007 12th street, directly across the street from the Chamberlin Inn. We are open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Admission is free, and parking, including accessible parking, is readily available in the dedicated lot just south of our building. Please call or email us for further information: 307-586-1755 or info@bywesternhands.org.
