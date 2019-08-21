Complete with food vendors, live music and activities for all ages, Northwest College’s third annual Paint the Town Red event returns Friday.
The event is 4 p.m.-midnight and all are welcome.
A main goal of the event is to introduce students to Powell.
The first 200 people wearing red win a prize.
Food vendors will be available on the streets 4-8 p.m.and downtown restaurants will be open.
There is a free concert at Plaza Diane with local musician Josh Westerhold, 5-6 p.m. and Indieville 2016 Male Solo Artist of the Year Conor Clemmons, 6-8 p.m. A street dance with DJ will follow.
Lots of activities for children are planned, including balloon animals, face painting by the NWC Art Club, a portable planetarium and bouncy houses in The Commons.
From 4-6 p.m. people will have the chance to do some steamroller printmaking with the Ink Monkeys of the NWC Art Department, and try out a slackline by the NWC Outdoor Recreation department.
People may participate 4-6 p.m. in a Codeword scavenger hunt at various downtown businesses and win prizes.
Basketball contests with prizes as well as other Trapper Booster Club activities are planned. People can meet Trapper athletes and get to know the new coaches.
Receive a free photo print at the event by tagging Instagram and Twitter posts with #PaintTheTownRedPowell.
There will also be free late night movies at Vali Twin: 10 p.m. “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” and 10:15 p.m. “Red Dawn” (1984).
The NWC Observatory open house is 9-10:30 p.m.
For more information visit nwc.edu/events/.
Also, at the event people may register for the Trapper Booster Club’s Heart of a Trapper Hike at Heart Mountain, taking place Saturday.
Hosted by the NWC Trapper Booster Club in partnership with the Nature Conservancy, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the 8-mile hike to summit Heart Mountain.
In addition, there will be a 10K option for those who wish to run.
This year’s registration fee is $35 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, $10 for NWC students and $100 per family.
Racers meet at the base of the mountain. Because parking is limited, carpooling is encouraged.
Water will be provided at different stations along the trail and participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle. Participants also receive a T-shirt and swag bag.
Lunch will be provided after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.