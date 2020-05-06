Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Yanci Sabin, $105; Zachery Baker, $75; Shannon Eldredge, $100; Tony Higbie, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathan Friesen, no seat belt, $25; Anthony Espinoza Nogues, domestic battery, jail 30 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Jerrica Young, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Mark Ringler, no seat belt, $25; Mark Kisgen, invalid driver’s license, $125; Jon Paddock, no seat belt, $25; Christian Sauers, invalid driver’s license and no auto insurance, $1,105.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jason Wood, Tacna, Ariz., $88; Gerald French, Greybull, $90; Angel Galindo, Worland, $110; Preston Vaughn, Fairmont, Minn., $90; Valerie Otto, Ceresco, Neb., $208; Jennie Martinez, Lander, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ellen Larue, Burnet, Texas, fleeing or attempting to elude police, jail 90 days, 81 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $455.
