CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Daniel Justice; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Justice. Justice is accused of conspiring to deliver meth, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000. He is still in custody in with $50,000 cash only bond. Judge Bill Simpson said he will consider lower bond at a future hearing when more info on bondsmen and GPS are presented to him. Justice is accused of receiving meth in the mail from California for up to a year prior to being allegedly caught.
State v. Amy Lopez; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Lopez. Lopez is charged to conspiring to deliver meth and possessing with intent to deliver meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. She is still in custody with $50,000 cash only bond. Simpson said he will consider lowering bond at a future hearing. Lopez is accused of being a conspirator with the Bill Lee drug ring, selling and organizing the sale of meth.State v. Jonathan Ede; Ede was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 3 days served, to be served concurrent with a Big Horn County sentence. In that case Ede was sentenced to 5-8 years in prison for forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and possession of stolen property. In Park County, Ede entered a guilty plea for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while charges for possession of under 3 ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license were dismissed. He will also be assessed $830 in court fees. Ede was found in Cody with 0.5 grams of meth and 0.65 grams of marijuana while on probation in July 2018.
State v. Jason Courtney; Courtney is being charged for possession of liquid marijuana, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana and passing illegally, charges carrying up to 1 year and 20 days in prison and $1,200 in fines. On July 27, Courtney was accused of possessing 10.7 grams of marijuana and a THC vape pen cartridge during a traffic stop in the North Fork. He is no longer in custody after posting $3,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.