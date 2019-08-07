By Western Hands is hosting its first artist in residence in the new design center.
Steve Fontanini of Jackson will be onsite and lead two workshops Aug. 12-16.
A blacksmith, designer and builder who uses steel, bronze, stainless steel and aluminum, Fontanini has taught blacksmithing classes and demonstrated at both his own shop in Teton County and throughout the U.S. Fontanini says the old adage, “The teacher learns more than the students,” still rings true.
He will teach an introduction class appropriate for beginners and those needing a refresher as well as an advanced course in which students will forge their own carpentry tools.
•Blacksmithing 101, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fontanini will lead an introduction to blacksmithing. Students will learn the basics of tapering, hammer control and, ultimately, twisting to form leaves and other decorative elements. This session is a requirement for the four-day advanced course. Registration fee is $400 and includes a full day of instruction, all materials and lunch.
Forge Your Own Carpentry Tools, Aug. 13-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fontanini will lead an advanced skills workshop.
Students will learn how to make their own carpentry tools, including a finishing hammer, 5/8 inch straight chisel and a draw knife from the raw steel to the completed, usable tool with handles. Registration fee of $1,025 includes four full days of instruction, tools, materials and lunch on the last day of the workshop.
Students who choose to register for the beginning and advanced workshops receive a discounted registration fee of $1,200.
The By Western Hands Design Museum and Gallery is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for summer hours.
For more information contact info@ByWesternHands.org or call (307) 586-1755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.