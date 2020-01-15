Ember Amaya Levario was born Jan. 8, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Quinn Levario and Hanna House of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Ember Elistria Atkinson was born Jan. 9, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Cruise and Kara Atkinson of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Joe Atkinson, Stacey Atkinson, T.J. Chester and Josie Chester.
Jack Michael Crandall was born Jan. 5, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Nicholas and Lindsey Crandall of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Bob and Patty Krause and Craig and Darcie Crandall.
Lyllian Rayne Dalke was born Jan. 2, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Michael Dalke and Taylor Dulaney of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 10.3 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Lyllian joins one sister, Alice Dalke.
Grandparents are Stacy Ross, James Ross, Michell Dalke and Benjamin Dalke.
Hayes Jackson Asher was born Jan. 9, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Cody and Genevieve Asher of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Hayes joins one sibling, Elle River Asher, 2.
Grandparents are Randy and Sharie Rucker and John and Pam Asher.
