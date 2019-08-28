Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Shane Scheid, 37, admission/evaluation, Aug. 22.
Disturbance
Woman said her neighbor’s dogs on Lane 6 in Powell have been coming over every morning and getting her dogs riled up for the past three weeks, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 19.
Big party reported at the second house on the left on Henry Road in Powell. The caller can’t sleep because the music is too loud, 12:55 a.m. Aug. 24.
Traffic
Brown cow out on County Road 2AB in Cody, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 18.
Motor vehicle crash at Wea Market on State Street in Meeteetse, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 18.
Mule in road near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Windsor Drive in Cody, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 18.
Semi stuck in ditch on Lane 9 in Powell, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 19.
Vehicle in ditch near the intersection of County Road 3CX and County Road 2DAW in Cody, 9 a.m. Aug. 20.
Vehicle stuck at Willwood Dam on Lane 14 in Powell. The towing company said the man is intoxicated, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 20.
Truck rear-ended a car and the car went through a fence and into a house near the intersection of A Street and Big Horn Avenue in Cody, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
Construction zone employee said someone racing through the construction zone on County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:55 a.m. Aug. 21.
Man said gravel trucks racing up and down the road near the Elk Creek Ranch on County Road 7GQ in Cody and almost ran his wife off the road, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 21.
A semi and a Jeep crashed near the intersection of Road 6 and US 14A in Powell, 9 a.m. Aug. 22.
Caller reported two trailers abandoned on Big Horn Avenue in Cody, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 22.
Camper lost awning on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
Roll over involving one vehicle near the intersection of Lane 1 and US 114 in Powell, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 22. There was unknown injuries.
Vehicle in river with unknown occupants inside near the intersection of Lane 7 ½ and Road 4 in Powell, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22. The driver was cited for failure to maintain a single lane.
Trailer parked on State Street in Meeteetse blocking view for people turning onto the highway, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 23.
Grain trucks racing back and forth on Lane 11 ½ in Powell. The caller would like more deputy patrols, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 24.
Jack fell down on homemade flatbed trailer, throwing sparks near the intersection of WYO 120 North and WYO 294 in Clark. It is being hauled by a green Dodge ¾-ton pickup with unknown plates, 4:20 p.m. Aug. 24.
Silver passenger car speeding more than 100 MPH on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 24.
Possible REDDI report for silver Ford F-150 speeding up and slowing down all over the road on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 24.
Other
Big Horn County authorities request assistance finding individual possibly involved in vehicle rollover on Lane 6 in Powell, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 18.
Domestic dispute reported inside Jeep pulled over on WYO 120 South in Cody at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The male driver won’t let the blonde female out of the car.
Man said he left a Springfield XH handgun on a post on WYO 212 and when he came back for it at 10:15 p.m., Aug. 18 it was gone.
Black angus bull wearing a yellow ear tag lost near Lane 10 ½ in Powell, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 19.
Brown mule with a white tail and white forelock in the pasture at the Cowboy Church on County Road 6WX, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 19.
A 72-year-old woman found deceased on County Road 6NS in Cody, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 19.
Man lost his wallet with a driver’s license, two debit cards, AA insurance card, Blue Cross insurance card and some cash on Hayden Arch Road in Cody, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 19.
Caller said three kids jumping off the bridge into Beck Lake on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 20.
Man said the taillight of his motor home was smashed on Lane 9 in Powell, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 20.
Female on Poplar Road in Cody said her 18-year-old sister is trying to take her dog away from her and move out, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 20.
Search and Rescue was called for a 19 year old that jumped off a cliff on River View Drive, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 20.
Wallet found and brought in from County Road 6WX in Cody, 2:55 p.m. Aug. 21.
Red wallet found near WYO 120 North in Cody, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 21.
Motorcycle abandoned in the middle of oil field roads off WYO 120 South in Cody. The male caller said the bike is upright with kickstand extended, but no key in the ignition, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
Mailbox reported destroyed on Road 2N in Deaver. The caller said it looks like someone tried to light it on fire, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22.
Caller on Irma Flats Drive in Cody is receiving threatening texts from multiple people, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 22.
Woman on Lane 11 in Powell said she is receiving texts and messages on Facebook threatening her, 8:55 a.m. Aug. 22.
Female said three bottles of wine stolen from her back porch on Dime Way in Powell, 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
Field fire near the intersection of Road 7 and Lane 6 in Powell, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 22.
Man said he was harassed by a female when he was attempting to drive down Corbett Road in Cody and put his boat in the water, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 23.
Threatening text messages received on Lane 8 in Powell, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 23.
Set of keys with black fob, panic button and white faded tag from Whitlock Motors attached lost near the intersection of County Road 6QS and Stagecoach Trail, 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
Authorities responded to Ray Court in Powell for a 79-year-old man found deceased, 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
Theft reported from Little Buffalo Basin Road in Meeteetse where two laptops, a security key, a Milwaukee bandsaw and drill and other items might be missing. There was no sign of forced entry, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 24.
Female on County Road 7GQ in Cody said someone posted negative comments about her on Facebook. She said she took a picture of the license plate of the person who posted and took a screenshot of the message, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ronald Fowler, 70, warrant, Aug. 22
Weston Barnes, 32, arrest and hold order for probation and parole, Aug. 22
Raymond Lest, 53, warrant, Aug. 24
Rebecca Clinch, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 25
Robert Demoney, 34, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance
Disturbance
Neighbor’s rooster keeps crowing on Wyoming Avenue, in a dark brown house south of the caller, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 20.
Band playing really loud music somewhere near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Blackburn Street, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 24.
Dogs barking nonstop for the past hour in trailer with tires on top of it on East Carter Avenue, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 24.
Yelling and screaming on 23rd Street at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 24. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue.
Traffic
Green Jeep blocking driveway on 23rd Street. 11:25 a.m. Aug. 20.
Black Ford cab truck speeding with kids hanging out the window near Big Bear Hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 20.
Motor vehicle crash involving a deer near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 15th Street, 7 a.m. Aug. 21.
White Ford Explorer with Montana plates abandoned in the parking lot behind and west of Bomgaars for at least a week, 10:05 a.m. Aug. 21.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Robert Street and Twin Creek Trail Avenue, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
Due to the street closure by Mentock Park people are using North Street and going the wrong way on a one way street. Extra patrols were requested at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 21.
Car hit while parked in the Walmart parking lot, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 21.
Red pickup truck parked in the front of the Irma Hotel, blocking the show from setting up, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Gold Honda Accord parked for the last three days, partially blocking alleyway on 15th Street at 12 p.m. Aug. 22.. The caller and landlord have tried talking to the owner and she keeps parking there. She owns the window tinting business on the corner. The caller will be back in town Aug. 23.
Blue vehicle with unknown plates speeding through red lights on Sheridan Avenue near 19th Street, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 22.
Vehicle needs to be moved from Sheridan Avenue because of the car show happening at City Park this weekend, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 23.
Crash occurred near the corner of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. One vehicle had its front end damaged and its airbags deployed. The female driver has now gone home but her husband is on the scene with the vehicle. The vehicle is now in the overflow parking area for Denny Menholt, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23.
Vehicle abandoned at Cody Public Parking Lot on Beck Avenue, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23.
Camper struck by a vehicle in a hit and run near the garden section of Walmart, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23.
Vehicle is parked in the wrong direction on Alger Avenue, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 23.
REDDI report filed on intoxicated man who left a house on 13th Street and is headed west bound on Salsbury Avenue, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 24.
White Dodge Caravan with Canadian license plates almost hit the caller and is driving aggressively and flipping them off near the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue. They were last seen headed downtown towards 16th Street, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 25.
Bicyclist warned for riding with no lights at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 26 near the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street.
Cars need to be moved near 16th Street and North Park Drive for road construction, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 26.
Red Dodge Ram 1500 parked in parking lot of Kalkowski Chiropractic Center on 17th Street with no plates, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 26.
Vehicle parked in the way of gunfighting show at Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 26. The show is set to start at 6 p.m.
Other
Caller said someone was on the Proud Cut Steakhouse on Sheridan Avenue patio the previous night and fell through the roof. Reported at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 20.
Wallet lost somewhere in Cody city limits possible near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. It is black with a student ID and various other cards, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 20.
Man said his ex-fiance broke into his trailer at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue and took some stuff at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 20. He is at Millstone Brewery right now where she works.
Male harassing caller’s granddaughter on Mountain View Drive through constant texts and calls and also wants him trespassed, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
Man said his ex told his daughter she was going to shoot him, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 20.
Black leather wallet found at the Fuel Depot on West Yellowstone Avenue with a driver’s license, credit cards, cash and other items, 8:20 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller attacked by two loose dogs on E Avenue, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
License plates stolen off trailer on 35th Street, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 21.
Weeds taller than a foot high on 29th Street property. Caller said he has been having to pull weeds out in his yard because the neighbor hasn’t mowed. He said it is an eyesore for the neighborhood, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 21.
Tan, Cadillac four-door Deville parked for a couple days at the Bus Barn on 20th Street. It looks like someone is hiding in it, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 21.
White iPhone 5 in black case with Coca Cola pop socket on its back lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street on Aug. 20. Reported at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 21.
Woman said there is an aggressive pitbull hanging around her house on B Street, 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21.
Wounded St. Bernard dog in front of house on 23rd Street, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Brown leather Carhart wallet lost at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue, 7:10 a.m. Aug. 22. There was a couple hundred dollars, social security number and credit cards inside.
Passport found at Albertsons on 17th Street, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 22.
Warning given for dog off leash at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller is being harassed by female at Conoco Country Store on 17th Street, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 23.
License plate stolen from vehicle at Walmart, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 23.
Possibly intoxicated man in front of Denny Menholt on 16th Street. He is white, wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and light tan boots, 6:05 p.m. Aug. 23.
All dumpsters overflowing in the alley behind Stampede Avenue. There is a desk in one of the dumpsters, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Cody High School student on 10th Street harassing unknown females and possibly dealing drugs locally, 10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Female is making threats via text message to caller and coworkers at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue after she was told to have no contact with business, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 24.
Sheridan Avenue woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and said she is being harassed by women who are posting negative reviews about her job sites, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 25.
Phone found at Glendale Park on 15th Street, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 26.
Woman lost her wallet near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street with her driver’s license, social security number, debit and credit card inside, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 26.
South Chugwater Drive resident would like to talk with an officer about raccoons, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 26.
Salsbury Avenue woman said someone tried to break into her residence, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 26.
Man said his daughter and her boyfriend are fighting on 36th Street, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 26.
