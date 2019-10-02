Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jeffery Kinslow, careless driving, $300 fine, $10 court cost; Russell Norskog, careless driving, crash, $160; Dennis Beaudrie, following too closely, crash, $150; Wayne Wright II, speeding, $87; James Parks, no liability insurance, no registration, $75; Miguela Meza, speeding, $81; Raymond Jolley, speeding, $77; Thomas Gill, speeding, $99.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gennifer Kacmar, animal cruelty, $260; Talynn Paul, illegal possession electronic cigarettes-vaping devices, second offense, $200, $200 suspended, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Hubert Noon, Mont Clare, Penn., speeding, $71; Neoal Hayes, Denver, driving while suspended, $400, $10; Amanda McMullin, Sandy, Utah, speeding, $74; Timothy Liederbach, Ypsilanti, Mich., speeding, $93.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bruce Bakken, Denver, disorderly conduct, bench warrant, failure to pay court fine.
