Titus Eugene Trudo was born April 10 at home to Ashley Rosenbaum Trudo and Brett Trudo of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Titus joins brother Daniel.
Grandparents are Joan and Rex Rosenbaum, and Jeanie and Scott Trudo.
August Duane Bernstein was born April 20, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Macey Bernstein and Tanner Bernstein of Burlington.
He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
August joins siblings Brook, 2, and Carter, 2.
Grandparents are Doug and Melodi Allen, Todd and Kim Bernstein, Tonnie and Joe Cheatham, Pat Bernstein, Kenny Cauffman, Leslie and Dorothy Allen, Thomas and Siddie Solberg.
Kaylee Ann Allen was born April 14, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Tanayi Linton and Bo Allen of Meeteetse.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Kaylee joins sister Adeline Jo Allen, 18 months.
Grandparents are John and Tammy Linton.
Timothy Jay Aiken was born April 18, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Amy Gorham and Robert Jay Aiken of Byron.
He was 7 pounds 3 ounces and 18.5 inches.
Grandparents are Maire and Tim Gorham, and Christa and Jerod Tippetts.
