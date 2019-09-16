Recently, three Cody women joined nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors, volunteers and staff from all 50 states and nearly every congressional district in Washington, D.C. for the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.
Advocates urged Congress to take steps to make cancer a national priority and help end a disease that kills more than 1,660 people a day in this country.
The ACS CAN Lobby Day culminated at sunset with a Lights of Hope ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial featuring more than 40,000 lights in honor of a cancer survivor or to memorialize a loved one lost to the disease. Michelle Lemmon, Shawna Little and Dawn Scott brought Lights of Hope bags all the way from Cody and throughout Wyoming to Washington, D.C. The women met with Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney to ask for support in four key areas in the cancer fight.
All three women have been impacted by cancer. Little, a mother of two and the lead volunteer for ACS CAN in Wyoming, lost her young husband to cancer in 2005. More recently, she lost her father to lung cancer. Lemmon lost multiple aunts and uncles to cancer, her sister to pancreatic cancer and her father-in-law to liver cancer. Scott, the grassroots manager for ACS CAN in Wyoming, is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer during her junior year of college and given just six months to live. Thanks to treatment and research advances, she is thriving today.
“We will be bringing our stories and the stories of other Wyoming families affected by cancer to let our members of Congress know that we’re all counting on them to help lead the fight against this terrible disease,” said Little, ACS CAN state lead volunteer for Wyoming. “We need them to increase federal funding for cancer research, support improvements to patient quality of life, restrict flavors in tobacco products that attract kids, and increase access to colorectal cancer screenings for seniors.”
“Roughly one in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, including about 2,930 Wyoming residents this year alone. Their lives may depend on the decisions made by our lawmakers today,” said Lemmon, representing Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
Specifically, they asked their members of congress to:
•Increase funding for research at the National Institutes of Health by $2.5 billion for Fiscal Year 2020.
Congress can fund lifesaving research to develop better treatments. Advancements in research are saving more lives than ever. Increased, sustainable federal investment builds on the progress that has led to medical breakthroughs for treatments and therapies for millions of cancer patients.
•Help protect young people from tobacco addiction by supporting the SAFE Kids Act and the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act. Tobacco use among youth is disturbingly high. In 2018, 27 percent of high school students used a tobacco product – including 20 percent who reported having used an e-cigarette. Flavors play a role in youth use of tobacco products, with 80 percent of youth first using a flavored product and 96 percent of youth who ever tried an e-cigarette first using a flavored e-cigarette. Roughly one-third of all cancer deaths are related to tobacco use, so members of Congress could reduce future cancer diagnoses by restricting flavors in tobacco products to help prevent youth use.
•Support the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act. A cancer diagnosis and treatment can bring anxiety pain, and fear, as well as potential lingering side effects. An extra layer of support called palliative care can help patients, families and caregivers by improving quality of life for patients and families. ACS CAN is leading an effort to make palliative care more easily available to people who need it, by supporting PCHETA, a bipartisan bill that focuses on research, workforce training and public awareness. PCHETA has tremendous bipartisan support in Congress.
•Support for removing barriers to colorectal screening. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States among men and women combined. It’s also one of the most preventable cancers with routine screenings. If precancerous polyps are found and removed during a routine colorectal cancer screening colonoscopy, Medicare patients can receive a bill up to $350. This is not an issue with private insurance. There is bipartisan support for the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act, which would ensure Medicare patients receive these crucial screenings without facing an unexpected bill.
Before meeting with their legislators, cancer advocates attended training sessions on communicating with elected officials, conducting grassroots activities in their communities and engaging the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.