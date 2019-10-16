Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Graciela Avila, $90; Oliver Kienzi, $115; David McWilliams, $115; Brady Stockwell, $84; Debra Zylberberg, $100; Lythien Hoang, $15; Thomas Rullman, $88; Jim Brittain, $140; Sharma Gilcrist, $88.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Roxann Perry, breach of peace, $605; Elise Merrell, unlawful contact, $405; Dorothy Oliver, no seat belt, $25; Catalina Chavez Mercado, expired temporary license/registration, $125; Joy Bonar, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $205; Nathanael Wageman, invalid driver’s license, $125; Nickolas Turechek, invalid driver’s license, $125; Turechek, following too closely, $75; Nancy Jarvis, no seat belt, $25; Dennis Harris, invalid documents, $125; Carlos Morales, invalid driver’s license, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Russell Mallard, Helena, Mont., $120; John Cheney, Boerne, Texas, $125; Robert Ashley, Wilton, Calif., $155; Kaarin Hedberg, North Bend, Wash., $88; Tyler Hedalen, Havre, Mont., $115; Robert Kuhn, Broomfield, Colo., $15; David Hohman, Thurmont, Md., $105; Jaime Amaral, Milwaukie, Ore., $120; Hiroaki Furukawa, Portland, Ore., $90; Rose Delgado, Montclair, Calif., $90; Jake Light Jr., Middlebrook, Mo., $75; Uduakobong Solomon, Lincoln, Neb., $130; Jada Littlelight, Billings, $185; Julie Gemar Williams, Missoula, Mont., $115; Ngaruiya Kariuki, Sheboygan, Wis., $105; Jesse Raines, Kenmare, N.D., $105; Daniel Thompson, Tampa, Fla., $100; Bonnie Bledsoe, Pulaski, Tenn., $90; Anouphong Savatphoune, Sacramento, Calif., $160; Nicholas Bugner, Tiffin, Ohio, $82; Brandon Birnell, Indianapolis, Ind., $155; Chase Mitchell, Wickenburg, Ariz., $110; Timothy Cason, Littleton, Colo., $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Ashley, Wilton, Calif., invalid driver’s license, $125; Chase Mitchell, Wickenburg, Ariz., no seat belt, $25; Jacob Lanchbury, McGregor, N.D., invalid window tint color, $255.
