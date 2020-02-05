Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Bruce Wollschlager, speeding in school zone, $135; Wollschlager, no driver’s license. $110; Kathleen Hoskins, no registration, $65; Chelsea Drake, fail to yield, crash, $160; Jessica Rick, no registration, $75; Forest Boluyt, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended, $10; Boluyt, no registration, $100, $20 suspended; Boluyt, no registration, $70; Joshua Grecco, speeding, $80; Samuel Schuler, no registration, $65.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thomas Croft, animal at large, $75, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christopher Dey, New York, N.Y., speeding, $92.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jay Gardner, Grand Junction, Colo., furnish alcohol to minor, $600, $10.
