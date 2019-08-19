On the way back from a concert in Casper, Courtney Hooper and her husband Randy, owners of Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch in Wapiti, started talking about hosting a musical weekend.
Then local singer-songwriter Cory Leone Johnson played at the ranch and proposed roughly the same idea.
“He said we should do it,” Hooper recalled.
So they did.
The Wapiti Valley Songwriter Weekend opens with a special VIP dinner and music Thursday. On Friday-Saturday music starts at 1 p.m.
Cost is $35 per day or $60 for both. Youths 9 and under get in free. No outside food or drink is allowed, but both will be available on site, including beer refillable in mugs for $5.
There will be food vendors and craft vendors from the area, along with a raffle for a .223 caliber rifle. Part of the proceeds go to Wapiti School’s music program and Park County Search and Rescue.
The main event is the collection of singer-songwriters in one place, including four headliners who have written hit songs for top singers in Nashville. They will be joined by 10 singer-songwriters from the region.
The headliners are Brice Long, Brett Jones, David Lee and Anthony Smith.
Between these four songwriters, they’ve had songs recorded by artists such as George Strait, Garth Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Gary Allan, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Tracy Lawrence, Justin Moore, Randy Houser, Lee Ann Womack, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jon Pardi and Sammy Kershaw.
Musicians from the region include the one who helped provide the spark, Johnson, as well as Kalyn Beasley of Cody, Tom Walker of Powell and Lacy Nelson of Ten Sleep.
Others include Rob Weimann, Levi Blom, Melissa Forrette, Jessical Eve, Lee Calvin and Quenby Landiorio.
“We have a lot of well-known names,” Hooper said.
She said Johnson has some contacts in Nashville, and once they started to get performers, more followed suit.
“It went together really well,” Hooper said.
So well she said they’re planning to make it a yearly event.
