Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Vehicle abandoned just off road on WYO 120 South in Cody, 1:10 a.m. Oct. 20.
Woman on Appaloosa Lane in Cody said there are tire tracks leading to her fence that is damaged, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 20.
Vehicle parked on the opposite side of Big Horn Avenue in a bad spot, 11 a.m. Oct. 20.
Dark-colored calf with white face on road near the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20.
A vehicle and a deer collided on WYO 291 in Cody, 4:15 a.m. Oct. 21.
Vehicle damaged and abandoned on County Road 8VE in Clark, north of the fish hatchery road. The vehicle’s windows are frosted up and there is front end damage making it look like it struck an electrical box and a wooden fence. There is a dirt track on the highway as of 5:45 a.m. Oct. 21.
About eight cows on the road near the intersection of Road 1 and Lane 9 in Powell, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 22.
Woman said there was some bulls out on County Road 6UU but is unsure if they are still there, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
Deputies are doing traffic control on US 14-16-20 West in Cody because of horses on the road, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 22.
Grated pipe blown into road near the intersection of WYO 294 and Lane 11 in Powell, 10:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
Tree blown into road on Lane 9 in Powell. The caller said a truck could possibly get it off the road, 11 p.m. Oct. 22.
Large tree limb in middle of road on Lane 18 in Cody. The bus had trouble getting around it, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 23.
Yellow beet truck pulled in front of a line of cars on US 14A in Cody and almost caused a pile up while heading towards Powell, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Vehicle driving in the center of the road on Big Horn Avenue near Maverik gas station, swerving all over the road at 10:05 p.m Oct. 23.
There was a report of a vehicle abandoned and off the roadway on Lane 5 in Powell, 8:05 a.m. Oct. 24.
Rust orange Ford F-150 pick up truck headed north on Road 6 near the intersection with Lane 9 in Powell ran the stop sign on the bus, 3:55 p.m. Oct. 24.
Hay bales in road on US 14A in Powell, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 25.
Rollover involving a tan Chevrolet near the intersection of Sunrise Road and US 14-16-20 East. The driver is still in the vehicle as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26.
Deputies assisted with a rollover on US 14A in Powell near the intersection of Lane 9 at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 26.
A black Ford Taurus crashed into a mailbox near the intersection of Corbett Road and US 14A in Cody and now needs a tow at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 26.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 7GQ in Cody. There is no injuries or blockages as of 5:55 p.m. Oct. 26.
A truck and a deer collided on WYO 295 in Powell, 9:55 p.m. Oct. 26.
Other
A staff member from the animal shelter on WYO 295 in Powell said someone is dumping trash on the property, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 21.
A 72-year old female was found deceased on Lost Lane in Cody, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 21.
Bronco Lane in Meeteetse woman said her ex threatened to kill her and her son over the phone and said he is in the area watching her, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 21.
Woman said her child’s property was damaged on Nez Perce Drive in Cody, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 22.
CenturyLink power line hanging low on Lane 9 in Powell. Garland Light and Power has been notified to check it and they are responding, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 23.
Woman on 32nd Street said she heard a female screaming, “help me, he is beating me up,” coming from west of her house at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 23.
Woman on Franklin Street in Meeteetse said her neighbor drove by and threatened her while she was walking her dog, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 24.
White truck with no plates parked on Lane 12 in Powell property for about a month, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 25.
About eight black cows missing from County Road 1AB in Clark, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Brett McKinley, 44, warrant, Oct. 23
Quinton Ohman, 37, warrant, Oct. 24
Damon Watts, 18, warrant, Oct. 28
Heather Logan, 22, public intoxication, Oct. 28
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dog reported barking all day on 23rd Street, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 23.
Barking dog reported from 20th Street, on canine south of the caller, 11 a.m. Oct. 24.
Dog barking for the last 48 minutes, making on and off noise on Cedar Lane, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 25.
Firearm discharged and went through a vehicle at Fuel Depot on the west strip of West Yellowstone Avenue, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 28.
Traffic
White truck pulling a trailer with Utah plates almost hit a crossing guard at Eastside School on 17th Street. Last seen heading east toward Big Horn Avenue at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 23.
Driver warned for swerving all over the road on Big Horn Avenue near Maverik gas station, failing to use signal as well, 10 p.m. Oct. 23.
Red Kia Sportage failed to stop for a bus stop sign near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 19th Street at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 24.
Traffic complaint filed on vehicle which ran all the bus stop signs at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 7:55 a.m. Oct. 25.
Black truck failed to stop for bus stop sign at Nielson Park on 17th Street, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 25.
Driver warned for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle at Cody Chamber of Commerce on Sheridan Avenue, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 25.
Vehicle owner warned for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle on Eighth Street, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 25.
Woman complained about a vehicle always blocking her garage on Rumsey Avenue, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 25.
A blue Toyota pickup truck and white Chevrolet four-door vehicle crashed near the intersection of Beck Avenue and Eighth Street. There was road blockage as of 10:50 a.m. Oct. 26.
Traffic escort performed for high school cross country team from Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 27.
A deer and a vehicle collided near the intersection of E Avenue and Cooper Lane West. The deer is still alive on the side of the road as of 6:35 p.m. Oct. 27.
A truck ran into a fence on Bleistein Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller said vehicle almost ran him off the road and is speeding toward the 11th Street Hill on South Fork Avenue, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 28.
Motor vehicle crash at the Cody Library on Heart Mountain Street. There were no injuries or blockage as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Grey Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly and swerving on Skyline Drive, heading toward the Red Lake area, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 28.
Light colored Dodge being driven by a man, drifting and going in circles around cars at Bomgaars on 17th Street, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 28.
Red Chevrolet pickup truck and grey Chevrolet pickup truck racing near the intersection of 21st Street and Peake Avenue, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 28.
Other
Probation violation reported from Cody High School on 10th Street at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 22.
Officers investigated a possible drug overdose in the upstairs of Big Horn Federal bank on Stampede Avenue at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 23.
Group of teenagers vaping in the alleyway behind Chinatown on Sheridan Avenue, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Numerous cats, significant feces and strong odor coming from trailer on Sheridan Avenue property, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 23.
Officers initiated drug related activity at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 23.
Theft reported from Albertsons on 17th Street, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 24.
Black Ford abandoned without plates at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. It is causing a hazard as of 4:05 p.m. Oct. 24.
Purse stolen from the Bargain Box clothing store on 13th Street at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Customer threatened to kill male employee at Advanced Auto Repair on Sheridan Avenue and said he would burn down the business, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 25.
Nuisance complaint filed from Cooper Lane West in Cody, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 25.
Grandparent said grandson found a cellphone in the middle of the road on 17th Street near Eastside Elementary, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 26.
B Street husband said his wife hit him with the car at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 26.
Theft reported from the previous night on Shoshone Trail South. Reported at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27.
Keys hanging out of brown truck, possible a Ford F-150, at Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Avenue. The vehicle is parked on the back side of the building at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 27.
Ice fell off of McDonald’s roof and shattered windshield of grey Dodge Ram on 17th Street, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 27.
Woman at Super 8 Motel on Yellowstone Avenue said she has nowhere to stay. She told the caller she talked to St. Anthony’s Church and they would bring over a voucher, but she never heard from anyone as of 7:10 p.m. Oct. 28.
Female said her sister is running around the neighborhood on Canyon View Avenue, highly intoxicated and refusing to come inside, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 28.
