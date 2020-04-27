A local theater producer has an idea of what could be the best way to celebrate once public health orders are lifted: A night out to the theater, where the subject matter will be the COVID-19 self-isolation.
At the Cody Center for the Performing Arts, Studio Theatre director Bethany Sandvik has put out the call for people ages 10 and older to write 1-8 minute monologues and personal essays for a special performance when CCPA reopens. Submissions may be done in writing or video, and must be sent to bethanysandvik@gmail.com by May 15 to be considered.
“During this unprecedented time of isolation and contemplation, Studio Theatre at CCPA invites you to contribute to a future artistic endeavor,” Sandvik said on aposter. “We will be collecting monologues and personal essays submitted by folks from all over the Big Horn Basin for the next several weeks in the hopes that some of the best will be presented and performed when we open our doors again.”
Sandvik said the idea came from theater companies all over the country doing the same thing. Despite a lot of people’s exhaustion over the quarantine and eagerness for it to end, it can be cathartic to put that frustration into a creative outlet and share it with other people, which is the main goal for this project.
“There has been a large outpouring across the country from several theater companies and artist organizations,” Sandvik said. “I get at least one email or social media notification a day about free online performances, or free access to scripts or submissions being accepted. I just felt like it would be a great way for people here to respond in a more personal way to how this has all affected them.
“I am always looking for new plays, new performing opportunities and new local talent. And the alliteration of Cody Monologues and COVID Monologues was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
Sandvik has already received a few works, some a day after she released the advertisement. She will consider any kind of performance writings for the COVID monologues and is looking forward to seeing more from people in the next weeks.
“I was sent a poem the day after I announced it, which is great,” Sandvik said. “Poems, personal reflections, monologues, all these things are welcome. I am currently working on a piece about the frustration of puzzles.”
Since the deadline for material is still about a month away, and the end of the quarantine is still up in the air, Sandvik hasn’t committed to how the COVID Monologues are going to be done.
She said she has a few ideas, and would also like to take the opportunity to raise donations for CCPA and the Studio Theatre, even though fundraising isn’t the main reasoning for the event.
“I haven’t really fleshed out the details yet, but my initial thought was that it would take the form of a staged reading to celebrate the reopening of the theater with donations accepted at the door,” Sandvik said.
Sandvik said that she is more than eager to welcome everyone back to the theater as soon as possible, and she hopes everyone will be as eager to come and perform as she is eager to read and watch material from the people of the Big Horn Basin.
“I’m really looking forward to reading and watching what I’m sure will be some very creative entries,” she said.
