Jan. 17
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Bling-A-Rita!, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Craig Olsen and Ron Daniels performing live, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Jan. 18
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Free Music Therapy Talk and Screening, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody Library’s Grizzly Hall. Put on by Heartland Music Therapy Services. Register by calling Patricia Wormington at (307) 213-0229 or HeartlandMusicTherapyServices.com.
March for a Better America, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., City Park.
March for Life, 11 a.m., Park County Courthouse. March to Riverside Cemetery for the unborn.
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue Homecoming Concert, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1131 12th St.
Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Pinocchio, 3 and 5:30 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Jan. 19
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Jan. 20
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW hall.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Jan. 21
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW hall.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Polecat Ramblers camping club potluck and monthly meeting, 5 p.m., Weed & Pest on US 14A. Members and guest welcome. Bring ideas for 2020 camping season. For more information call Linda (307) 754-9197.
