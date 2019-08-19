Wednesday, August 21
Cody
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
Cody
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Carry-out chicken dinner, 5-6 p.m., Cody United Methodist Church.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, August 22
Cody
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Park County Complex parking lot.
Compete for a Cause talent competition fundraiser, 6 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. All proceeds go to Baby Noah.
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Opening Reception, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Live and silent auctions start along with the Scout’s Small Works Art Sale.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Concerts in the Park: Sneaky Pete & The Secret Weapons playing funk, rock and jazz, 6:30 p.m., City Park.
Wapiti Valley Songwriter Weekend, 4 p.m., Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
