Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Stephanie Lee, 31 warrant for possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, July 24
Jason Courtney, 21, improper passing, possession of controlled substance, July 27
Daniel Vazquez, 40, warrant for speeding driving with a suspended license, July 28
Nathan Wilson, 30, warrant for probation revocation and use of controlled substance, July 28
Jonathon Ede, 35, warrant for bond revocation on possession of controlled substance and no drivers license, July 30
Adam Spencer, 27, warrant, July 30
Alek Torres, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, August 3
Disturbance
Neighbor has flashing light on their irrigation that lights up five rooms in Whitney Drive in Cody home, 10:20 p.m. July 31.
Man and woman yelling on Park Drive in Cody, 2:05 p.m. August 2.
Traffic
Mailbox laying in the middle of the road near the intersection of Lane 11 ½ and Road 10 in Powell, 7:25 p.m. July 31.
Man run off the road by a tractor and bailer on Davis Road in Powell, 9:20 p.m. July 31.
Car accident at Beacon Hill on US 14A in Cody. A red Subaru four-door car was wrecked. The male driver took a gun out of the car and is pacing back and forth, 5:55 p.m. August 1.
Crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of US 14-16-20 West and County Road 6KV in Cody. There is no injuries or blockage, 1:45 p.m. August 2.
Dead deer on WYO 296 in Cody, 1:55 p.m. August 2.
Vehicle appeared to have run off the road near the intersection of County Road 3CX and County Road 2DAW in Cody. Woman reporting the incident said there appeared to be a lot of dust or smoke but now the vehicle is gone, 11:30 p.m. August. 2.
White Jeep Wrangler swerving all over the road on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:55 p.m. August 3.
Other
Small brown wallet with debit and credit cards, drivers license and cash inside lost at City Park on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 11 a.m. July 28.
Woman said her brother in law is attacking her on Monaghan Lane in Cody, 2:50 p.m. July 28.
Luggage possibly lost in the North Fork or 11th Street in Cody. The hard case containers are blue and grey, 6:15 p.m. July 28.
Neighbor’s dog ate chickens on Park Avenue in Meeteetse, 6:55 p.m. July 28.
Property owner on Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse had their water shut off and have not had water for three hours now, 9:25 p.m. July 28.
Woman is locked in at the Sleeper Ranch on County Road 3NG in Meeteetse, 6:50 p.m. July 29.
A trio of horses running loose near the Game and Fish building and shooting range on WYO 120 South in Cody, 8:45 p.m. July 29.
Black tactical backpack with workout clothes and a jump rope inside found on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 7:45 a.m. July 30.
Copper wire stolen from Encore Energy on County Road 1NG in Powell, 10:25 a.m. July 30.
Motor vehicle on fire two miles east of Cody on WYO 296, 8:05 p.m. July 30.
Daughter was bit on the foot on Meadow Road in Powell, 9:10 p.m. July 30.
About 75 cows at Penrose Dam on Road 11 in Powell, 11:45 p.m. July 30.
Man on WYO 295 in Powell said his friends keep trying to get him to come out with him and keep doing burnouts in his driveway at 12:40 a.m. July 31. He would like them to stop.
Woman said she was abused at Trinity Teen Solutions on Safe Haven Road in Clark about 5-6 years ago, 5:25 p.m. July 31.
Child in the emergency room at Powell Valley Healthcare after getting bit by a dog at Sweet Beginnings on Del Rio Lane in Powell, 10:35 a.m. August 1.
Dog bite reported from Powell Valley Healthcare on US 14A in Powell. The victim is on the east side clinic area of the hospital, 3:45 p.m. August 1.
Someone cut down tree limbs and ran over a bush on US 14A in Powell, 10:45 a.m. August 2.
Young black angus bull in backyard on Lane 20 in Cody, 7:05 a.m. August 3.
Plane crop dusting early in the morning on Lane 14 in Powell, 7:30 a.m. August 3.
Search and Rescue call placed from Deep Lake in the Beartooth Mountains off WYO 212. The hikers are running out of water and are not sure where to go, 12:20 p.m. August 3.
Man on Partridge Lane in Cody said he has a lot of bullet holes in his new trailer. He thinks his neighbors did it when they were shooting rabbits, 9 p.m. August 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
James Culbertson, 26, possession of controlled substance, failure to display license plate, Aug. 1
Dondi Bradshaw, 48, probation violation, Aug. 1
Brittany Dishman, 33, warrant, Aug. 1
Zachary Guthrie, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at stop sign, Aug. 2
Bruce Bakken, 62, disorderly conduct, Aug. 2
Raymond Barnett, 26, shoplifting, Aug. 2
Damian Phillips, 37, unlawful use of toxic substance, driving under the influence of controlled substance- second offense, failure to drive in a single lane, Aug. 2
Kelly Chouinard, 33, probation violation, Aug. 3
Ethan Haywood, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled substance, speeding, Aug. 3
James Feddersen, 72, driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense, Aug. 3
Jacob Rooney, 38, interference with peace officer, under the influence of controlled substances, probation violation, no insurance, failure to signal, no valid drivers license, Aug. 4
Joseph Costanza, 67, criminal trespass, Aug. 5
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dog has been barking nonstop for an hour on Robert Street, 6:10 a.m. July 31.
Man said his neighbor’s dogs on Twin Creek Trail Avenue bark a lot. The dispatch could hear the dogs barking in the background, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Resident on in brown trailer on East Carter Avenue with tires on the roof said dogs have been barking for the past two hours and he would like to talk with an officer about it, 8:20 p.m.
Very loud music and dogs barking on 23rd Street between 12 a.m.-2 a.m. the previous night, 9:55 a.m. Aug. 2.
Unruly customer bothering others at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. They are wearing a straw cowboy hat, jeans and a teal shirt, 7:25 p.m. Aug. 5.
Traffic
Baby deer struck by vehicle headed west bound on Big Horn Avenue outside Bear Co. Tire. The vehicle did not stop and the deer is still alive in the road, 3:40 p.m. July 31.
Deer in the middle of the road on County Road 6WX, 9:25 p.m. July 31.
Vehicle driving erratically near City Park on Sheridan Avenue. They have dark tinted windows and are headed eastbound, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
A vehicle and a scooter crashed near Cody Coffee on 16th Street. The caller’s brother was on the scooter that was struck. That victim had to be taken to the emergency room, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 1.
Motor vehicle crash reported from Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue that occurred on July 30. Reported at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 1.
Signs knocked over near 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 1:55 a.m. Aug. 2.
Road hazard on Big Horn Avenue, 4:55 a.m. Aug. 2.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of 23rd Street and Newton Avenue, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 2.
Black Toyota SUV with a blue tag and no license plate, being driven by a man with a black beard, speeding and driving erratically on WYO 120 North. There is also a female in the vehicle, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller hit an electrical box next to the road at Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 2.
Woman driving near the Cody Rodeo Grounds on Yellowstone Avenue said there is a white Kia with South Dakota license plates tailgating her, that she thinks is trying to run her off the road, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 2.
Accident reported from Aug. 1 in which someone struck some lumber on the back of a vehicle at the Cody Library on Heart Mountain Street. There was minimal damage to the actual vehicle. Reported at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 3.
Hit and run incident seen at City Park on Sheridan Avenue. The suspect took off the driver’s side mirror on a RV and a few components. They are in a white vehicle driving a brown horse trailer, last seen headed eastbound before turning onto 10th Street. They have unknown license plates, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 3.
A car and a deer collided at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and North Lane, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. There was no injuries or blockage.
Cars street racing outside West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 a.m. Aug. 4.
Accident involving two vehicles at Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street. A Florida man was warned for careless driving, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Other
Draw Street woman got a threatening text from her dad’s wife, 4:40 p.m. July 31.
Bike stolen from Glen Avenue residence. The bike has been returned but had its brake line cut, 7:30 p.m. July 31.
Dead deer found near Yellowstone Avenue, 9 a.m. Aug. 1.
Marijuana smell reported from Pioneer Avenue. A man was seen biking away from the area headed toward Big Horn Avenue, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 1.
Citizen stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Avenue and reported a person for making threats towards a school principal, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 1.
Underage kids smoking at the dock at Beck Lake State Park, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 1.
Wallet found at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Woman said dog bit her pants on the corner of E Avenue, 8:55 a.m. Aug. 2.
Three people left Bomgaars on 17th Street with fishing poles they didn’t pay for, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 2.
Power was shut off on Blue Water Court residence but an individual picked a lock and now it is back on, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 2.
Apple air pods in a white case with black stripes on lid, drawn from a black marker, stolen from Riley Arena on Heart Mountain Street, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 2.
Man calling Yellowstone Out West on Sheridan Avenue multiple times asking for employee info and drugs, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2
Customer ran over man’s mailbox at Technical Cowboy on 16th Street, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2.
Woman on 31st Street said her ex is texting her and interrupting her Facetime session, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 2.
A child’s cell phone was taken and damaged at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street. The caller has video of the incident, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 2.
The Irma Hotel is trying to set up for their gun show and there is a truck and camper that needs to get moved, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 2.
Woman said $280 was stolen out of her car while she was inside a property on Yellowstone Avenue, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 2.
Female on 29th Street said Yellowstone Behavioral Health staff are coming to her house and harassing her. They recently left at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 2.
A man was kicked out of the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue and is now making suicidal statements, 11:55 p.m. Aug. 2.
Two horses seen across from the church rectory at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street. Both are light brown and one has a saddle, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
Man selling a bonsai tree at Big Horn Federal Bank on Stampede Avenue without permission. He was given a verbal warning for being a transient without a merchandising license and failing to get the property owner’s permission before selling, 12 p.m. Aug. 3.
Jewelry box left at Sunrise Motor Inn on Eighth Street. The caller has called the hotel, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 3.
Man buying property on Kent Avenue where he was told the former residents would be out by Aug. 6 and they are not yet out, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 3.
Four teenagers walking around opening up cars at Walmart, 4:20 p.m. Aug. 3.
Anonymous letter sent to police about Elm Avenue residence with too high of weeds, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 3.
Aspen Drive resident said weeds have gotten too high behind their house and they are afraid of the fire hazard, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman on 23rd Street said her neighbors water their lawn everyday and it is flooding her lawn, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 5.
Kent Avenue tenant would like to speak with an officer about tenants refusing to leave the property, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman lost her wallet that she left on the roof of her car when she drove off from the Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue. It is a pink, white and blue colored with a Wyoming cowboy logo. It contains her drivers license, debit card and other ID cards, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 5.
Man stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and said his wife is trying to leave with his vehicle, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 5.
Black and grey trailer parked at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue since April. The trailer is parked near Apartment A, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5.
Purple wrist band with Mickey Mouse key lost near 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 5.
Landlord on Draw Street said she has a squatter in her townhouse and wants to see how to evict them, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5.
Someone pulling a dog on a leash very angrily in an abusive way at Walmart on the west side of the parking lot, 11 p.m. Aug. 5.
