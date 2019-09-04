Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Candi Cain, careless driving, crash, $40 fine, $10 court cost; Mary McKinney, speeding, $68; Delia Diaz-Santos, speeding, $75; no child safety restraint, $210; Johnathan Jones, failure to yield or stop for pedestrian, $250, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Wood, no approved building permit, $40, $10; construction documents required, $40; Austin Van Nortrick, curfew violation, $40, $10; Destiney Perez, curfew violation, $40, $10; Avis Skinner, curfew violation, $40, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Edwin Reed, speeding, Lacey, Wash., $80; Elliot Fisch, Los Angeles, no seatbelt, $60.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Willie Webb, Billings, animal cruelty, $200, $10; Jasper Smith, Meeteetse, public intoxication, $200, $10.
