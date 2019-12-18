Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

John McKay, no seat belt, $60; Joni Schaper, speeding in school zone, $115; James Moore, improper backing, crash, $160; Henry Coe III, speeding, $95; Michael Burke, speeding, $65; Kaiden Lee, speeding, $74; Patricia Shew, no liability insurance, bench warrant, fail to pay court fine; Brittany Taylor, failure to stop or yield for school bus with stop sign out, bench warrant, fail to appear or pay.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Michelle Jones, animal cruelty, $750, $10; Rachel Frost, dangerous animal, $400, $10; Anthony Jordan, illegal possession electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, bench warrant, fail to pay court fine.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gail Tomaszewski, Basin, speeding in school zone, $140; Casey Armstrong, Gillette, no registration, $60; Carley Turner, Billings, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended, $10.

