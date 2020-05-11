As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Wyoming Department of Health is reminding residents about the continuing, important benefits available for many families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program.
WIC is a joint federal and state government program under the USDA that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5.
All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents.
Melissa Stehwien, WIC program manager with WDH, said all of the program’s Wyoming locations are currently issuing benefits to new and existing participants and have made accommodations to follow social distancing guidelines and public health orders.
“We are providing curbside benefits at the majority of our locations, which keeps visits to 5-10 minutes. Screenings are also being done over the phone prior to the visit,” Stehwien said. “We are able to temporarily postpone gathering certain measures such as height, weight and hemoglobin checks.”
“Our goal during COVID-19 is to reach and to continue serving as many participants as possible who need our service while doing so in ways that are safe for our participants and staff.”
Wyoming WIC serves people with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. Families using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. There is no limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
