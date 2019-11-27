The Draper Natural History Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition series will offer people the chance to learn about the area’s movements of mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep and mountain goats.
Game and Fish wildlife biologist Tony Mong will speak on “To There and Back Again: The Annual Movement of Ungulates in the Eastern Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem” Dec. 5 in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The free program begins at 12:15 p.m.
Mong, with the Cody regional office, explains why this is one of the most intact ecosystems in the Lower 48 and how the populations of the animals are “incredibly resilient.”
