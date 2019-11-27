Cody School District superintendent Ray Schulte, was recognized as one of the nation’s top superintendents at the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year Gala and Forum in the historic Mayflower Hotel at Washington, D.C., Nov. 12-13.
The expense-paid event, sponsored by The School Superintendents Association, recognized one superintendent from each state and Canada.
Schulte was named Wyoming Superintendent of the Year in April 2018 by the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.
Notable speakers at the D.C. black tie gala event sponsored by AASA included Frank T. Brogan, assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education, and 2019 National Superintendent of the Year Curtis Jones Jr. of Bibb County School District, Macon, Ga.
Last February AASA also recognized Schulte, along with all other individual state honorees during the national conference in Los Angeles.
Since 1988, AASA has named a National Superintendent of the Year to enable Americans to recognize and honor U.S. superintendents for the contributions they make every day by advocating for public education, our nation’s children and our country’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.