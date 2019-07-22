Members of the Cody Country Art League invite plein air artists along with just plain painters and aspiring artists to a free day of art, nature and beauty on Saturday.
The Plein Air Paint Out 2-5 p.m. at the Buffalo Bill State Park Sheep Mountain Day Use Area allows CCAL artists the chance to paint the scenic mountain ranges surrounding the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
“We are fortunate to have a wonderful scenic park so close to Cody that offers such diverse opportunities for artists,” gallery liaison Jody Horvath said.
She said the public event is open to anyone interested in painting, and visitors are welcome to watch talented and diverse CCAL-member artists as they paint, sketch or sculpt.
Nonmembers are invited to participate in a couple of free half-hour tutorials by art instructors on outdoor painting basics.
The art league will provide supplies.
Paint Out tutorial schedule:
• 2 p.m. – Paige Bacon will teach children 5-12 the basics of painting nature and the outdoors.
• 2:30 p.m. – Ron Rogers will instruct teens and adults about the basics of plein air painting and suitable types of supplies and equipment.
People planning to participate should bring art supplies they may want to use such as easels, oils, watercolors and brushes.
After lessons art students may pick a view to paint. Horvath said CCAL members will gladly assist.
Plein air painting is about experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The centuries-old practice was made into an art form by French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel, allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air,” the French expression for “in the open air.”
All paintings created at the Paint Out will be exhibited in the Cody Country Art League gallery, 826 Sheridan, Aug. 15-Sept 7. For more information call (307) 587-3597 or email art@codycountryartleague.com.
