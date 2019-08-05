It’s not often a plane built for water landings touches down in Cody. Recently, one such plane arrived for an overnight stop at Choice Aviation.
The newly painted 1976 Cessna 206 belongs to Samaritan Aviation, a Christian air medical ministry that serves the East Sepik province of Papua, New Guinea.
Though built with a reinforced frame suitable for floats, the plane had never been fitted with them until they were attached in Portland before it was flown to Cody. Mark Palm was at the controls on the flight.
“They’re heavy enough that they really slow it down,” he said. “It doesn’t climb very well.”
Palm founded Samaritan Aviation in 2000, and its first plane went into operation 10 years later. The company currently operates two aircraft along the east Sepik River, a 700-mile waterway with eight million inhabitants living along its banks.
The entire area is served by one hospital in Wewak, the province’s capitol, as well as remote clinics along the river. Samaritan flies both ways, dropping supplies for the clinics and picking up patients for flights to the hospital.
“We’ll typically get notified by cell phone or HF radio,” Palm said. “Somebody might have to walk an hour, hike a mountain or climb a tree to get the call out to us.”
The organization typically flies at least once per day. In the nine years since the company started flying, the planes have flown 177,000 pounds of supplies to the river communities.
Most medical evacuations are either pregnancy or disease related, though pilots do occasionally have to deal with traumatic injuries from snakes, accidents and tribal violence. The three-day river trip an injured person would normally face is cut down to 20-45 minutes. Samaritan also participates in disaster mitigation efforts against flooding and disease.
Palm was in Cody on his way to Oshkosh Airventure in Wisconsin. The trip is part of a national tour to raise funds for Samaritan Aviation’s efforts. Donors support the majority of the mission’s operations as well as subsidies from the Papua, New Guinean, government.
“We’re over there because we believe it’s what God has called us to do,” Palm said.
The Cessna is scheduled to undergo an engine swap next year before it’s disassembled and shipped overseas where it will join the organization’s lifesaving work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.