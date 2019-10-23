October is a busy month at the Carbon County Arts Guild with two exhibitions underway.
The Stillwater Society and Beartooth Plein Air Society have work by 25 artists through Oct. 29.
Artists with work on view in the Stillwater Society show include: Mary Blain, Mary Lee Darby, Elliott Eaton, Jackie Inman, Jerry Inman, Nellie Israel, Jacquie Pritting Kittson, Elizabeth LaRowe, Diana Mysse, Denney NeVille, John Pollock, Luci Scott, Robert Tompkins, and Dorci Newman Tremblay.
Artists in the Beartooth Plein Air Show include: Colleen Drury, Linda Franson, Dolly Frerichs, Carol Hartman, Deanna Hash, Elizabeth LaRowe, Helen Mackay, Diana Mysse, Karen Petrovich, Stephanie Rose, Shirley Shirley, Lynnsey Slanina, Dorci Newman Tremblay, and James Vincent.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For more information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
