Jonas Naylor Nolan was born Aug. 24, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Casey and Marie Nolan of Byron.
He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Jonas joins an 11-year-old brother, Ethan, and sisters Amelia, 2, Peyton, 12, Elezabeth, 13, and Cori, 17.
Grandparents are Brian and Jane Robertson and Robert and Rhonda Skar.
Nathan Harris Robertson was born Aug. 30, 2019, in a home birth to Brittany and Nathan Robertson of Powell.
Melonie Lennon with Birthing Traditions Midwifery assisting.
Nathan weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
He joins two sisters, Emerald, 7, and Beverly, 4, and a brother, Ezra, 2.
Grandparents are Brian and Jane Robertson of Cody and Victor and Liz Jackson of Cooke City.
Bridger Winckler was born Sept. 3, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jordan and Allie Winckler of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Chuck and Karen Winkle and Tom and Cathy Winckler.
Patton Luke DeFord was born Sept. 2, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Will and Nicole DeFord of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Patton joins an 8-year-old brother, Parker, and a 6-year-old sister, Paisley.
Grandparents are Scott and Suzi DeFord and Beth Bateman.
Xavier Nielsen was born Sept. 4, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Anthony and Melody Nielsen of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.
Xavier joins a 16-month-old sibling, Lyrie Nielsen.
Grandparents are Gail Barber, Mark Nielsen, Neal Cox and Tawnya Cox.
Darian Sotelo was born Sept. 3, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to David Sotelo and Susana Costro of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 17-3/4 inches long.
Darian joins three brothers: Pedro Castro and Derick and Dominick Sotelo.
Grandparents are Maria Castro, Jose Castro and Gilberto Sotelo.
