Legend Aleksander Jason King was born Sept. 26, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ryan King and Dayna Doan of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Legend joins a 2-year-old brother, Oakln, and 4-year-old sister, Averee.
Kate Jacqueline Ruble was born Oct. 1, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Marko and Lindsay Anne Ruble of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Kate joins a 3-year-old brother, Jack.
Grandparents are Dave and Jackie Bischoff and Brad and Peggy Ruble.
