The main fundraiser for Children’s Resource Center has more artists than ever and a new venue this year.
The “Cherished Art” auction and quick draw starts at 6 p.m. Friday with the auction preview and quick draw. The live auction is 7:30.
People may also enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and bid on items from local artisans.
In a change from year’s past, the event is at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. In the past it was held at Olive Glenn Country Club.
The event helps fund the services Children’s Resource Center provides in the community. The private nonprofit provides roughly 12,000-15,000 free screening services a year for youth in the region and, if needed, will provide services to deal with those issues.
“This is the one fundraiser we do that benefits the entire organization,” said Audrey Duke, CRC director of development. “The services that Children’s Resource Center provides are so critical to children’s development.”
Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at Children’s Resource Center’s administrative office on Beck Avenue or by calling (307) 587-1331. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The event as always revolves around the quick draw artists, which have grown to 11 from humble beginnings.
“The quick draw artists are definitely the heart and soul of our fundraiser,” community representative Jamie Parsons said.
That includes all 10 returning from last year, along with Randy Burke.
Their pieces will be auctioned off, along with other items from more regional artists.
“We have so many items and the quick draw artists, they’re spectacular,” Duke said. They give a 100 percent contribution to CRC and other artists donate pieces. It’s a huge variety, there’s something for everyone.”
