Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Preston Conte, $90; Meleah Hicks, $100; Gretchen Lux, $125; Jauntae Vipperman, $90; Timothy Brus, $125; Ernest May, $155.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Allan Kersting, driving with invalid license, $100; Stewart Ringler, driving under the influence of alcohol- second offense in 10 years, $1,005; Thomas Shallah, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Daniel Sayer, driving with invalid license, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $500; Gordon Johnson, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 75 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $500; Abigail Phillips, invalid driver’s license, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Devin Murnin, Billings, $90; Kevin Murnin, Worden, Mont., $140; Katherine Kennedy, Central Point, Ore., $105; Ayla Lopez, La Jara, Colo., $75; Kristina Flowers, Laurel, Mont., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Wilber Gayton, West Jordan, Utah, invalid driver’s license, $125.
