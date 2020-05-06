By ALEX NICHOLSON
The Enterprise is summarizing a selection of the stories from 50 years ago this week, May 6, 1970.
1,500 at May 1 BBHC
Opening
More than 1,500 people took advantage of the free admission on opening day of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center Friday, May 1. Major additions to the Whitney Gallery and the Plains Indian Museum, as well as lesser displays, were in the center for the first time.
Changing Role of the
Extension Home Economist in the Seventies
In honor of Homemaker’s Week, May 3-9, the Enterprise published an article by Extension home economist Connie Logan. The article talks about the roles of the modern county extension home economists, how they use news media, bulletins, letter, workshops, short courses and telephone to provide their homemaking knowledge. Especially to the disadvantaged, including the blind or deaf, and young newlywed women. Wyoming had 29 Extension home economists, all with either bachelor’s or master’s in home economics or related fields.
Park May Limit Visitors
Limitations were being considered on the number of visitors to Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and other national parks by the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation. Director G. Douglas Hofe Jr. said that the previous summer once had to see more than 800 cars being turned away at Yellowstone. One way considered was to remove all living accommodations making it a day-use only facility, which would have also helped waste disposal and pollution prevention. Other methods discussed included was to deliberately cut access to areas through slower or less direct roads.
“But Americans are famous for standing in line and they’ll wait in line to get in.”
Bill Cody Returns From Tour Promoting Daisy-Cody Country
Bill Cody returned the previous week from a winter of promoting the Daisy-Heddon Buffalo Bill Scout Carbine BB Gun and the Cody Country. Bill Cody travelled over 40,000 miles from coast-to-coast and appeared in 50 cities and 22 states. The promotion was set to end the next week with the winners of the Daisy Buffalo Bill Country Sweepstakes, the winners of whom would be guests of Daisy and Cody Country for a vacation in June. Bill Cody spoke in over 36 schools in Cleveland, Detroit and Minneapolis and 82 in other sections of the Midwest, saying that he must have met with more boys and girls personally than anyone in America and likely have signed more than 100,000 photos for them.
An Investment In Your Future... Attend Church
In a cooperative religious feature coordinated by the Western Press Association, a pastor talked about how men were revolting against the rule of law, established economic order and against the laws of morality and common sense. As examples, he said the rule of law was being broken by the college campus protestors of the Vietnam War; breaking of the laws of morality and the revolt against common sense was the humanitarian aid sent to communist countries, who he said were directly supplying bullets to Vietnam to kill Americans.
Week of April 29, 1970
1,000 Expected for Wyoming GOP Convention May 7-8-9
Cody prepared to host state GOP as it planned for the election year. The featured event was to be a speech by Spiro T. Agnew, the first vice-president of Richard Nixon. Agnew is famous for resigning before Watergate due to another, unrelated scandal.
We’re Not Too Neat...
First results of an environmental survey are released, detailing the deterioration of medium-grade homes and 51 “dilapidated” buildings beyond repair. 178 abandoned cars, 90 within city limits, and the lack of proper use of the oil-drum trash cans were also noted. However, Cody had the smallest animal problem thus far in the state survey; 533 in the area, including 207 large animals.
Codyites Visit Former AFS Exchange Student in Japan
Mrs. Lois Ruckman, Mrs. Cack McClellan and Mrs. Hattie Webster were the first foreign group through the gates of Expo 70’ near Osaka on its opening day. Afterward, in Tokyo they met with former AFS student Yoshiko (Takahashi) Nakagawa, who had spent the winter of 1962-63 in Cody and was then working at the American Embassy.
In Bangkok, Thailand, Mrs. Ruckman saw her son on leave from Vietnam, while McClellan and Webster met up with friends in Singapore, including former Powell residents living there. The women travelled as far as the Bamboo Curtain, looking over into Red China.
Park Fees on Daily Basis
Entrance fees for Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks started to be collected on a daily basis on May 1, 1970. The Daily Entrance Fee was $1 per private vehicle, 50¢ per person for those entering on foot or by other means of transportation. The Golden Eagle Passport Program, which provided the ability to purchase an Annual Permit, expired Mar. 31, and Congress was considering extending the program, but it meant there would be no Annual Permits for the time being.
New NWCC ‘Short Programs’ Prepare Students for Employment Rapidly
Northwest Community College plans a series of new “short” programs for the fall to give students opportunity to receive job training and get placed in the job market as soon as possible. Students could take courses on shorthand, typing, business English, machine transcription, applied accounting, business math, records management, duplicating processes, key punch and office procedures.
“Students often pay a high fee for specialized training in specialized schools,” said Dean of Occupational Instruction Dan Oliver, “and we have the finest equipment and fine instructors for the usual low college credit hour fee.”
Mini-Railroad for Yellowstone?
Wyoming congressman John Wold announces a rail transportation system could be in the works for Yellowstone National Park. The project called for an $18,000 feasibility study of a “people carrying module” that would run on a ground trail. Wold said it was similar to a study for the Yosemite Valley in California, “where the automobile is a very great problem as it is in Yellowstone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.