Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Bathauer, fail to yield at intersection, crash, $160; Michael Megerth, speeding, $77; Sarah Chadd, speeding, $80; Donald Dillon Jr., fail to yield or stop at sign, $70; William Fields, careless driving, crash, bench warrant, failure to appear; Mallory Smith, speeding in school zone, bench warrant, failure to pay court fine.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Julie Allen, dog at large, $75; dog at large, second animal, $75; no rabies vaccination, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rosemary Stewart, Red Lodge, speeding, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay.
