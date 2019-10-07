Upcoming Saturday workshops taught by local artists in the Cody Country Art League classroom include a one-day session on painting in watercolors and another on the basics of stained glass.
Watercolor Techniques for people with beginning to intermediate skill levels runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Under Melody Christensen’s guidance, students will learn techniques needed to start painting in watercolors. People with some watercolor experience can expect to pick up new techniques and tips as they hone their creative skills with the master watercolorist.
Cost is $95.
Students who sign up for the Oct. 19 Introduction into Stained Glass class with Kerry Redmond will learn stained glass basics, from cutting glass to grinding, fitting, foiling and finishing a piece of stained glass.
The session, also 9 a.m.-3 p.m., is for beginners. A $45 fee includes all supplies.
Call (307) 587-3597 for more information or to register.
Cody Country Art League is dedicated to creating an environment for the promotion, appreciation and education in the visual arts. CCAL shares its location with the Cody Chamber of Commerce in the historical log building at 836 Sheridan.
