Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Aaron Paulson, $105; Randy Loberg, $100; Warren May, $125; Alan Kuckelman, $90; Friedo Meyer, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Larry Kid III, driving with invalid license and no proof of insurance, jail 45 days, 45 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $805; Martin Chambers, criminal trespass, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555; Canyon Lau-Dim, permitting unlicensed person to drive and invalid documents, $150; Shannon Shroyer, no proof of insurance, $555; Connie Watts, illegal turn, $275; Ashleigh Mitchell, expired temporary license, $125; Jeremy Simmons, invalid docs, $125; Lisa Surrett, reckless endangering, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $205; Alex Poole, expired temporary license, $125; Kayla Mena, fishing without a license, $235; David Torczon, no seat belt, $25; William Carroll, invalid driver’s license, $280; Pakus Eckhardt, possession of controlled substance – plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $355; Betty Smith, driving without interlock device, no proof of insurance and failure to drive in a single lane, jail 120 days, 100 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,075; Guadalupe Alfaro Jr., battery, jail 109 days.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jerald Brost, Bar Nunn, $120; Chad Heying, Burnsville, Minn., $130; Stanley Griggs, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., $90; Kristine Edgeington, Riverton, $90; Elon Meyers, Lander, $90; Edwardo Lobatos, Lander, $90; Michael Youngblom, Duluth, Minn., $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Zachary Haskell, Lovell, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Rodney Kindel, McKinney, Texas, following too closely, $75; careless driving, $225.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Abby Cook and Joe Cook
Lisa De Atley and Michael De Atley
