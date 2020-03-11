CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The plaintiffs have responded to the defendant’s motion to strike expert witnesses Dennis Williams, Terry Halley and Robert King, in that Williams is a forensics expert and Halley a data counter. King will not be asked to provide any more testimony. The defendants have also submitted a response to the plaintiffs’ motion for partial summary judgement, citing incompetent affidavit testimony, improper characterizations of evidence, conclusory allegations and legal theories without relevant support. The Campbells are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
State v. Eboni Jackson; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was set for Jackson. She has pled not guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Jackson is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,000 in fines. While conducting a January warrant search for another individual, Jackson was allegedly found with meth and marijuana paraphernalia in the Powell apartment where her child lives.
State v. Jessica Stephens; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was set for Stephens. She had pled not guilty to making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Stephens is accused of lying about who was living in her home from May 2014-May 2016.
State v. Christian Birky; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial has been set for Birky. He has pled not guilty to possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. On Feb. 11, Birky was allegedly found with 21 grams of marijuana while staying at the Best Choice Motel in Powell.
State v. Carl Watts; Watts shall be examined by a designated medical examiner from the Wyoming State Hospital within 45 days to see whether he has a mental illness or deficiency, and whether at the time of incident he lacked the mental capacity to understand what he was doing was wrong. He is facing charges for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony considered sexual exploitation of a child, carrying a 5-12 year prison sentence and up to $10,000 fine. Watts is accused of possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; The plaintiff has now opened two separate cases alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The commissioners have made a motion to dismiss the later-filed case. A 10 a.m. March 19 scheduling and status hearing has been set. The plaintiff asked for a continuance on an earlier hearing because it had sent the commissioners a letter of compromise. It is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. RMCC and IEC is petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Peter Welch; Welch pleaded guilty to recklessly causing bodily injury to another household member – his third offense in 10 years. Welch punched a significant other three times on his or her face, as well as scratching the person on the left arm. His charges carry up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
State v. Nathan Wilson; Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent violation. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 1-3 year suspended prison sentence. Wilson will not be eligible for sentence reduction and also must pay $580 in court fees. Per his plea deal, charges for driving with a suspended license, failing to maintain liability insurance and operating a vehicle with an expired registration were dismissed. Wilson is accused of breaking into a room at the Super 8 motel in October and stealing items.
State v. Garrettson Wells; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was set for Wells. He is facing charges for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Wells is accused of possessing 1.2 ounces of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, a small digital scale and an open bottle of vodka while parked outside private storage units on Sheridan Avenue. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
State v. James Cote; Cote has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol – his fifth or subsequent offense in 10 years, and driving with a suspended license. A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial has been set for the case. Cote was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in a parked, running truck in Cody on Jan. 7.
State v. Forrest Tuckness; A 1:30 p.m. March 18 evidentiary hearing was set for Tuckness. In November 2018 Tuckness was placed on 3 years supervised probation after pleading no contest to delivery of controlled substance meth. Tuckness is accused of breaking his probation in February, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane and failing to keep a vehicle registration while travelling through downtown Meeteetse. He is still in custody with $10,000 cash only bond.
State v. Crystal Gunderman; Gunderman is facing 3 counts attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Gunderman is accused of trying to kick and dig her nails into three peace officers last August.
