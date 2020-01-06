Jorden Schulte is one of three students pursuing a Master of Science degree at the University of Wyoming to receive a $15,000 Wyoming NASA Space Grant Graduate Research Fellowship.
Tuition, fees and health insurance are covered for fellowship recipients for one academic year in addition to the cash stipend.
As part of the national Space Grant Program, Wyoming Space Grant Consortium offers seven graduate fellowships. Four other 2019-2020 Graduate Fellowship recipients are doctorate candidates at UW. Space grants are also available for other college and K-12 programs.
Graduating from Cody High School in 2015 as valedictorian, Schulte graduated in May from UW with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
His parents are Ray Schulte, Cody School District superintendent, and Rhonda Schulte, Enterprise reporter.
The NASA research fellowship goes to students performing independent research as part of an M.S. or doctorate program who submit outstanding research proposals along the lines of National Space Grant Goals and Objectives and related to NASA‘s mission goals.
As an master’s candidate with the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science, Schulte is advised by Dr. Michael Stollinger, associate professor with the UW Mechanical Engineering Department.
Schulte’s research proposal titled “Detached Eddy Simulation Verification and Validation for Turbulent Wall-Modeled Cases” is a study of fluid dynamics.
Fluid dynamics is a subdiscipline of fluid mechanics that describes the flow of liquids and gases. Areas of study include aerodynamics (the study of air and other gases in motion) and hydrodynamics (the study of liquids in motion).
Fluid dynamics has a wide range of applications, including calculating forces and moments on aircraft, determining the mass flow rate of petroleum through pipelines, predicting weather patterns, understanding nebulae in interstellar space and modelling fission weapon detonation.
“Generally, there are two fields of fluid dynamic research: Experimental (wind tunnel testing, full scale experiments, laboratory stuff) and computational fluids,” Schulte said. “My research focus is computational fluid dynamics – researching new mathematical models to simulate turbulent fluid physics for engineering applications in aerospace, wind energy and automotive aerodynamics.”
Qualifying research must be of a nationally competitive nature and have scientific merit. Potential the recipient will develop a successful research program that results in refereed publications is desired, and research proposal goals must be aligned with NASA‘s National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program objectives and the strategic missions of one or more of NASA‘s Mission Directorates.
Selection was also based on advisor recommendations.
