Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre this week started a Musical Theatre Workshop for performers 11 years old and up.
With a wide variety of active musical theatre groups and performances in the area, the workshop hopes to excite local thespians to dream big and take the first steps towards becoming a Broadway “Triple Threat”.
Over the 11 weeks, participants will gain knowledge to help them learn how to dance, sing, and act in ways that will help them stand out in their next audition. Training will focus on each aspect of Musical Theatre, with a strong emphasis on acting and dancing. Culminating with a performance at the end of the workshop session.
Classes are Monday’s 6:15-7:30 p.m. through May 11 with no class April 13.
A dress rehearsal is 7 p.m. May 15 and performances are 7 p.m. May 16 and 4 p.m. May 17.
The workshop costs $125 and classes will be held at Rocky Mountain School of the Arts/Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.