After 15 years of entertaining guests from around the world in Cody, Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue finished its summer season the end of September – but that was certainly not the end of performances in 2019.
The group had the opportunity to share its brand of Wyoming western entertainment with audiences from coast to coast this fall. Miller and the band put more than 12,500 miles on his pickup truck between Oct. 1 and the Thanksgiving holiday for thousands of concert-goers from Washington state to Virginia; Louisiana to New Mexico.
A Nashville booking agency put together a cross-country tour that kicked off in Wenatchee, Wash., and included stops in Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“This has been a dream of ours, to take our show on the road,” said Miller. “We get to share not only our brand of music, but also share Cody, Wyoming, with people all across America.”
This fall’s tour included performances in beautiful historic theaters, auditoriums and concert venues.
“We were able to play for audiences from 650 to 1350 guests each night,” Miller said. “The smallest audience we played for was 350 people in Indiana, but that was all that theater could hold.”
Old friends made the trip more fun, said bass player and vocalist Wendy Corr.
“We saw friends from Cody in Arizona, and got to meet up with guests who have come to Cody in the summers over the years,” she said.
Miller’s act has been a featured attraction in Cody since 2005. He moved the show last summer to the old Safeway building, newly renovated, behind the Irma Hotel. Along with Corr and Dan’s daughter Hannah Miller on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Miller has entertained more than 170,000 people in the past 15 years – and that’s just in Cody.
“We’ve been blessed to have Hannah with us most of the summer,” Miller said, pointing out that his 21-year-old daughter is now a senior at the University of Wyoming, so has not been able to perform through the end of September with the rest of the group. And because of her school schedule, Hannah was unable to go on tour this fall.
“Two talented ladies joined us on our cross-country tour this year,” said Miller. “Stephanie Wilson from Billings and Shelbi McNeil, a Cody native.”
The two women play the mandolin and fiddle, respectively, and have been warmly welcomed by the crowds on tour, he said.
But it’s good to come home, Miller noted – and in an effort to share the experiences they’ve had on the road, he, Wendy and Hannah will be making a rare winter appearance at their theatre in Cody. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the trio will perform, with the option for guests to dine at the Irma at 5:30.
“We do a dinner/show package in the summer with the Irma Hotel and their prime rib buffet,” Miller said, “and we’re opening that up to the locals Saturday at a reduced price.”
But the 2019-2020 music season is far from over – Miller noted they’ll be headed out again in February.
“We’re playing four cities in Texas and one in New Mexico,” he explained, “and hope to do more touring next fall.”
Bringing Cody to the country, and back home again, Miller and company will continue to bring their brand of music, humor and quality entertainment to audiences for years to come.
Reservations for the show on the 18th can be made by calling Corr at (307) 899-2799, or email cowboymusicrevue@gmail.com.
