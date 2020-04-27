A former Park County resident is making a name for himself on the big screen. On April 21, Powell High School graduate Daniel Cummings released “Man Camp,” a movie he coproduced, cowrote and stars in.
“Man Camp” is available for rent or purchase, and can be watched on streaming programs like Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV and Google Play.
The plot opens up with three brothers who have made a pilgrimage to the family cabin to honor their father, who died 12 years previously, with a weekend of drinking and lighting things on fire, a tradition called “man camp.”
Upon arriving, the siblings find their mother with another man, Alan, who reminds them little of their father. When learning of the couple’s plans to marry, they invite Alan to stay for the weekend for some bonding time, all the while initiating a sinister plan to remove him from their lives.
“People are not always how we cast them as in life,” said Cummings. “There’s so much more depth.”
Through a wild gauntlet of pranks, tests of manhood and emotional manipulation, they’ll have to decide whether Alan can fill the shoes of their late father.
“It’s really about growing up, just kind of taking the next steps in life and moving on from tragedy,” director Nate Bakke said.
Playing Alan is Pete Gardner from the CW show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Also starring in “Man Camp” is Erik Stocklin (Haters Back Off), Scott Kruse (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tammy Kaitz, Anna Rubley and Raleigh Cain.
“Working with pro actors is such a joy. The results are just there,” Cummings said.
Cummings’ fellow 2005 PHS graduate, Grant Langdon, also makes a cameo appearance.
“We were telling him we had this creepy guy nobody likes in the script, and he was like, ‘I could play that,’” Cummings recounted.
The movie was filmed during the summer of 2018 in Nederland, Colo., in 11 days, with a budget of less than $270,000. Cummings said he found funding from family and friends, and through a crowdfunding campaign.
“The movie looks about the same as a movie that costs $2-$5 million to make,” Cummings said. “It damn near killed every one of us.”
By working with the Screen Actors Guild rate of $125 a day, Cummings was able to recruit actors like Gardner who he said were truly interested in the project for its quality, not lured in only by money.
Cummings said they would have preferred to do it in 15 days.
He said it was an incredible process.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “We were shooting so fast since everything we had been preparing to do for months. It was such a great crew, it was amazing.”
He said the movie was almost shot in the Sunlight Basin, but the logistics of operating a full-film production from there were too difficult to overcome.
The movie is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Earning distribution is a critical piece any film producer must obtain in order to put the movie out for public consumption.
“We were waiting for a shot, but it’s such a great feeling having someone putting a vote of confidence in you, believing you,” Cummings said.
Cummings explores a career
After going to film school at the University of Colorado-Denver where he met Bakke, Cummings made his way to Los Angeles in 2009. He quickly made it onto the soap opera General Hospital, the pilot for the hit series Glee, and an episode of NCIS in 2016.
Disenchanted with the Hollywood scene, Cummings often took hikes to escape from the madness with Kruse, also a producer and writer on “Man Camp.” After discussing their frustration with the quality of films being made, the pair decided to write a script that was much better.
Cummings then decided to take a step back from acting and focus solely on writing the script.
“It was my first venture into filmmaking,” Cummings said.
These days he is back in Colorado, but with a new focus on smaller projects.
“I wanted to focus on writing and production,” Cummings said. “I still love acting but would like to put energy into something of my own.”
