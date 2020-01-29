Nicholas Geis was born Jan. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Marcus and Tammy Geis of Worland.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Nicholas joins two sisters, Lylah, 10, and Elsie Mae, 6, and a brother, Turner, 8.
Grandparents are Tom and Connie Haun and Nick and Karen Geis.
Olyver Wagner was born Jan. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Michael Wagner and Michelle Warner of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Aylin Zariah Paris was born Jan. 26, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Zach and Janelle Paris of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long.
Aylin joins a 2-year-old sister, Cahlia.
Grandparents are Jim and Patti Umphlett and Rod and Donna Paris.
