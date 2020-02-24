“Bodice rippers,” that’s how formulaic romance novels used to be known, paperbacks with covers featuring a well-endowed woman in distress. No more, explained author Tam Derudder Jackson, whose debut book sports a hunk displaying a sculpted chest on the cover.
In the 1970s, when men dominated the publication industry, the male distributors encountered obstacles peddling romance works, so they created the term “bodice rippers” to push their product. Today, Jackson said, the authors of romance novels are mostly females, and the genre has a vast global audience.
The readers, furthermore, are voracious and demanding. For those reasons, Jackson will publish all of her books in her five-part series this year. She hopes to slake their literary thirst.
“They read an average of 12 books a month,” said Jackson, describing the consumers as mostly professionals and mostly women, who demand reliability and continuity. “In the romance world, you need to make sure the audience can trust you.”
The publication of The Talisman Series – with the tag line, “Love is worth the risk” – began last month with “Talisman,” and the fifth and final is scheduled for next September. During the months prior to the upcoming publications, Jackson will be working on revisions and copyediting.
The genesis for her paranormal romance occurred nine years ago when she was writing a book about rodeo. She’d interviewed rodeo folk, chosen the fictional town of Sage Creek for the location, included Cassie’s Supper Club in some of the settings and written 175 pages when the concept for “Talisman” began to emerge.
Another influence came from teaching British literature, which covered Celtic mythology and Arthurian legends, for 20 of her 32 years as an English teacher at Cody High School. She’d also taken a class at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on folklore.
“This book wouldn’t leave me alone,” Jackson said.
In November 2015, while she was still teaching, she wrote 1,700 words a day for a month, a total of 50,000 words in 30 days. “I was up all night,” Jackson recalled.
The cast includes warriors who communicate telepathically with talismen. A talisman, Jackson explained, is a woman, a lucky charm.
“The women are the decision makers,” she said. “These characters kept saying, ‘We want you to tell this story.’”
The hero is Rowan Sheridan, who has a sidekick, Seamus, and a talisman, Alyssa Mccaulay. The villains are the war goddesses of Celtic mythology. The saga begins in Scotland 10th Century, with a gripping sentence – “Blood dripped from Findlay Sheridan’s sword.”
While Jackson found the words flowed, she was stymied in landing an agent. After 35 rejections – the average is 80, she noted – Jackson decided to self-publish – to invest her time in creating stories rather than getting a contract.
“I needed to write books,” she said, succinctly.
Further, Jackson said romance writers tend to avoid regulated publication. Their works comprise the best-selling genre in the U.S. and a considerable slice of exported books. To self-publish, she had to invest in a professional artist for the cover and professional help for editing, copyediting, designing and formatting.
“I spent some money,” she admitted. “I invested in me. The quality is the same as if I’d won a contract.”
Jackson also accepted some advice. Her first readers suggested she do a series, which wasn’t her initial intention, but she decided to rework the plot into a five-part tale.
A woman with a plan
Jackson developed a life strategy soon after she started teaching in Cody. Her academic resume lists a bachelor’s degree in English from Montana State University with a senior year student teaching in Bath, England. Later she earned a master’s in education from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., and spent two summers at Cambridge University in England.
After her first year working at a school in Whitehall, Mont., Jackson came to CHS in 1985 to teach English and drama. At that time, her writing was personal, some poetry and stories for herself. She also took a creative writing classes at Northwest College.
“I spent a lot of years practicing and planning,” said Jackson, citing sister teacher Dorothy Banks as her guiding light. “She’s the reason I came to Cody.”
During the interview for the Cody position, Jackson said Banks wanted to talk about her Cambridge experience, which helped her land the job. They taught together at CHS for seven years.
“I wanted to grow up and be Dorothy,” Jackson said. Banks retired at 56, when Jackson was 29, and shared some counsel.
“She said, ‘Before you retire, know why you want to get out of bed,’” Jackson recalled. “I retired at 55 to write books.”
She said the district’s offer of a retirement bonus in 2017 helped finance her project.
“That’s what’s funding this,” she said. “The front end is expensive.
“I’m able to do this because I made a plan,” Jackson said. “That’s the best lesson [Banks] ever taught me. Her greatest legacy was teaching me how to retire. She also helped me with teaching and being a good person.”
Another academic inspiration for Jackson was MSU professor Michael Sexson, now retired, who “loved to tell stories,” she said. For his assignment to write a 10-page paper, Jackson discovered her 10 handwritten pages translated to only seven typed ones, so she wrote a story as an addition that turned into seven more pages.
The added story so impressed her professor that he invited her to his office for a meeting with a Harlequin book editor. Sexson “told me to go home and write a book,” she said. “Forty years ago I could have gotten my foot in the door.”
Yet at the time Jackson wanted to travel as she’d never been abroad. Except for disappointing her professor, she has no regrets – “I was supposed to teach kids and I still got to do this.”
With a twinkle and determination, Jackson shared her life lesson.
“Don’t give up on yourself. Don’t doubt yourself,” she said. “Don’t let fear stop you from doing what you really want to do.”
