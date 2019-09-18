Friday, September 20th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale – Auction night, 6-10 p.m., tent at Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, September 21st
Cody
Buffalo Bill Races, half marathon starts at 9 a.m., 10K at 9:45 a.m., City Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale - Quick Draw, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., tent at Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Ernest Hemingway “In Our Time” book discussion, 2 p.m., Cody Library.
Patron’s Ball, 6-11:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Sunday, September 22nd
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Ice Cream Social for Park County Animal Shelter volunteers and supporters, 1-3 p.m., Lions Park at Beck Lake.
Monday, September 23rd
Cody
Plein Air Festival; Cody Blitz! registration, 9 a.m., Cody Country Art League.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Homecoming bonfire, 7:30 p.m., Beck Lake Park.
Tuesday, September 24th
Cody
Northwest Wyoming Film Series, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Big Horn Cinemas.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
