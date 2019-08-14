Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
John Bradish, 36, breach of peace, criminal trespass, property destruction, interference with a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense, Aug. 8
Disturbance
Deputies assisted Powell Fire Department with a grass fire on WYO 114 in Powell, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Deputies assisted Cody Police officers with two men fighting at Walmart, 12:40 a.m. Aug. 8.
Intoxicated man trying to fight people on McCullough Road in Cody, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8.
Man trying to interrupt meeting on East Christy Lane in Powell, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 9.
About 6-7 gunshots heard from across the highway on Marquette Drive in Cody, 10 p.m. Aug. 9.
Dogs barking for the past hour on Lane 11 in Powell, 10:05 p.m. Aug. 9.
Traffic
Woman said a driver came into her lane on WYO 291 near County Road 6WX in Cody. She was not able to get their license plate information, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 4.
A female said another vehicle almost struck her near the intersection of Road 13 and U.S. 14A in Powell at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 4. She last saw them turning right onto Road 13.
Two goats running loose on the side of Ross Road in Cody. One is white while the other is black, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 5.
Man said he hit a post with his van at Howell Elk Basin Plant on WYO 295 in Powell and had to be pulled out with a tractor. He would like a deputy report filed, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 6.
Young man speeding up and down Marquette Drive in Cody on a dirt bike, 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Vehicle abandoned on Road 8 in Powell, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8.
Male driver seen drinking and driving in a blue Dodge Ram with a dented tailgate in Ralston near Main Street and Clark Avenue, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 8.
Two black cows on the side of the road near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell, 9:20 a.m. Aug. 9.
Debris on WYO 295 bridge in Powell, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 9.
Dead fawn on the southbound turn lane near the intersection of U.S. 14-16-20 East and WYO 120 south in Cody, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller spotted four black horses on County Road 6SU in Cody headed towards the South Fork Highway, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 10.
Parts and pieces of a deceased deer in the road near the intersection of County Road 6SU and County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10.
Man wants REDDI report filed on his girlfriend who left the C&I Storage Units on County Road 2AB in Cody intoxicated, driving a white 1996 Honda Accord with unknown license plates, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
About 20 head of cattle around County Road 4DT in Meeteetse, just past the silos three miles into Wood River Road. One bull has a freeze branded “R121” under its front quarter, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 10.
Other
A man was struck in the head by a horse near the intersection of Road 22 and Lane 13 ½ in Powell. He is about .5-1 miles away from the canal on the Nature Conservancy’s road, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 4.
Light grey and brown horse on private property at Quarter Circle Drive in Powell. The female resident doesn’t know who it belongs to, 6:40 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman said she went to pick up dogs on WYO 120 North in Cody and was attacked, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 5.
Two tannish-brown colts running loose near the intersection of Road 2 and Lane 9 in Powell, 6:35 a.m. Aug. 6.
Resident on Lane 9 in Powell would like another person’s vehicle removed from their property, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 6.
Harassment reported from Streamside Drive in Cody, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 7.
Border collie dog appears injured on Lane 13 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
Multiple UFOs flying near Willwood Corner on Lane 13 in Powell. There was a large black one and a few smaller ones that still have their lights on, 11:25 p.m. Aug. 7.
Items stolen from garage on Oak Drive in Cody, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 8.
Anonymous caller said man is not supposed to be around children because of his probation conditions but they see him with three small children on Poley Road in Cody, 8:20 p.m. Aug. 9.
Man said his girlfriend hit him and won’t let him get his stuff on Meadow Road in Powell, 11 a.m. Aug. 10.
People fishing on private property off WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Egan, 27, driving with suspended license, Aug. 6
Breanna Roemmich, 21, possession of controlled substance, Aug. 6
Mikayla Asay, 22, warrant, Aug. 7
Gary Burns, 47, breach of peace and use of controlled substance, Aug. 8
Spencer Burns, 22, breach of peace and use of controlled substance, Aug. 8
Charinrat Mumford, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of insurance and failure to stop at stop sign, Aug. 9
Peter Welch, 38, domestic battery, Aug. 9
Anna Corson-McWilliams, 51, warrant, failure to perform duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle and probation violation, Aug. 9
Tobe Leidholt, 35, driving under the influence of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances, Aug. 9
Desirae Gams, 24, warrant, Aug. 10
Alex Beemer, 30, public intoxication, Aug. 12
Adrian Delacruz, 45, unlawful contact, false imprisonment and interference with peace officer, Aug. 12
Tracy Fleury, 59, driving under the influence with a child passenger in the vehicle, failure to signal at a right turn, failure to signal within 100 feet of turn, no license plate light and obstructed driver’s view – windshield crack, Aug. 12
Disturbance
Adults, kids yelling and screaming and dogs barking on 23rd Street, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 7.
Neighbor on Canyon View Avenue playing loud music downstairs, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 7.
Noisy animal reported on East Carter Avenue, 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
Dog barking for at least the past 30 minutes on Alger Avenue, 7:40 p.m. Aug. 8.
Person arguing with emergency medical team personnel at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 9.
Dog barking through the day and night on 18th Street. The dispatch can hear the dog through the phone, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 11.
Stella Court caller said dog constantly barking during the night and he would like to talk to an officer about it, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 12.
Man, about 60 years old and wearing jeans, yelling behind Tractor Supply Company on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 12.
Man and female arguing in the Cody Library parking lot. The female is driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado and had 4-5 kids in the truck, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Traffic
Crash involving two vehicles on Fifth Street, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 6. There was no blockage.
A GMC Sierra backed into a BMW motorcycle on the east end of the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 6.
Vehicle abandoned at A Women’s Place on Beck Avenue for more than a week, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 7.
Someone side-swiped driver’s door and front panel of women’s car while she was inside Walmart, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 7.
Vehicle warned for excessive smoke on 16th Street, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 9.
Crash involving two vehicles at Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue. There are no injuries or blockage, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 9.
Motor vehicle crash with two cars on A Street, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 9. There are no injuries or blockage.
A black Dodge and a red Toyota crashed at Whole Foods Trading Company on 13th Street. One person was warned for improper backing, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9.
A car and a deer crashed at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 9.
REDDI report filed on elderly driver moving at 10 MPH below the speed limit and swerving all over the road. They are headed west on Stampede Avenue near 17th Street in a silver Subaru Outback, 2:05 p.m. Aug. 10.
Woman said her vehicle was hit while backing out at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10.
People racing up and down 22nd Street. Caller would like to see increased police presence in the area, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10.
Resident on Meadow Lane Avenue said someone has parked in front of their driveway, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 10.
Deer down in westbound lane of East Sheridan hill near the intersection of 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 10.
Motor vehicle crash on 29th Street, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 12.
Intoxicated-appearing person got into grey Mini Cooper and drove away from Maverik south gas station on 17th Street. The vehicle has unknown plates, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
Road blockage on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 12.
People speeding past daycares on Stampede Avenue, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 12.
Fender bender occurred in Wendy’s drive through. The driver didn’t leave their info but is still at the restaurant. It was a silver Toyota Echo that hit a parked car. The driver was cited for careless driving, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 12.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane West involving two vehicles. There were unknown injuries as of 2:45 p.m. Aug. 12.
Other
Tall weeds on C Street, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 6.
Man on 14th Street suspects someone break into his shed, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 6.
Car keys found with a Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center fob and library card at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 5:55 p.m. Aug. 6.
Weeds on the south end of 36th Street property blocking view of traffic, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7.
Man sleeping on break table in alley behind Beta Coffee House on Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 7.
Employee made threats against coworkers at CertainTeed on County Road 2AB at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7. The caller would like to talk to an officer about it.
Man on 14th Street said his ex-wife broke into his house and shed sometime the previous day, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 7.
Littering reported in alley near Canyon Real Estate on Rumsey Avenue, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 7.
Nurse reported stealing medication on 23rd Street in June, 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
Woman lost her wallet the previous night at Cody Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue. She said she will go to their downtown office and look for it when they open, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
German shepherd dog off leash at Dacken Park on 22nd Street. Caller said the last time he approached its male owner they wanted to fight him, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 7.
Brown sunglasses left at dispatch window at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
RV illegally parked at KOA campground on U.S. 14-16-20 East without paying, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 7. The man is now leaving per KOA request. There is a bill of sale in the RV’s back window.
Possible underage drinking reported from Cody Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue. A suspect was posting on Instagram that someone was buying them alcohol.
Thermopolis caller said they may have left a black leather wallet at the top of a gas pump at Good2Go gas station on 17th Street, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 8.
Bat hanging by door at Jacobsen Mackay Accounting Offices-CPA on 13th Street, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 8.
Lumber stolen from job site on 26th Street, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 8.
Woman would like to talk to an officer about a note that was left on her car while she was parked on 11th Street that disturbed her, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 8.
Mother would like to speak with an officer about inappropriate behavior exhibited towards her 4-year-old daughter, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8.
Possible underage smokers at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street. There are two males with dark hair and dark clothing riding bikes and currently sitting on a bench, 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
Domestic and drug issues reported on Robert Street, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
An ex came to caller’s residence at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue. She is banging on the windows with a mop and hitting his friends car. She has made threats to vandalize it and ruin his life. As well, she also cut her hand, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Chain cut on the side gate at Cody Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 8.
Nuisance brush pile reported on Alpine Avenue, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 9.
Bleistein Avenue man reported his female neighbor came over to his house after her boyfriend beat her up. She has a bruised left eye and is scared, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 9.
Older male sleeping in tall grass behind Checker O’Reilly Auto Parts on Yellowstone Avenue. He has kept coming back despite employees telling him to leave multiple times, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller shot a rabbit with a bow and arrow on Pleasant View Drive, 4:20 p.m. Aug. 9.
Game camera stolen off fence at Cody Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on 14th Street would like to speak to an officer about his ex-wife breaking into his shed, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 10.
IPhone 6 with a pink cover and leaves on it lost at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. The caller is leaving the area and said they are willing to have it shipped to them if it’s turned in, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 10.
General commercial burglary reported on Blackburn Avenue, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 10.
Driver’s license found at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 11.
Theft reported at Walmart, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 11.
West side of Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue has two broken windows, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 11.
Man wearing a T-shirt and shorts refusing to leave Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 2:05 a.m. Aug. 12.
Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street asked for officer assistance, 8:55 a.m. Aug. 12.
Dead deer found on East Sheridan Hill near 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The deer was taken to the Park County Landfill at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 12.
Daughter said she was kicked out of her parents house in Powell. She is now at the Cody Law Enforcement Center and wants to find somewhere to live, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 12.
Neighbor at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street swearing profusely outside. Caller asked him to stop because there are kids outside but he got mad and called her many nasty names and now she wants to speak with an officer, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 12.
Female under the influence of meth at probation office on Stampede Avenue, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
