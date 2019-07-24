CIVIL ACTIONS
Big Horn Federal Savings Bank v. Southside Auto and Diesel Inc., and Marc Cantrell; Big Horn has filed a complaint accusing Cantrell of not making payments toward his $103,988 debt.
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; TCT was granted an extension to respond to the plaintiff’s response to the defendant’s motion for a protective order regarding confidentiality of documents. The Campbell’s are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Lonnie Dahl; State v. Lonnie Dahl; Dahl was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison. The defendant pleaded no contest to unlawful entry and committing domestic battery, and child abuse. For each charge, which he will serve consecutively, Dahl received 8-10 years in prison with credit for 242 days served. He also must pay $14,447 in restitution. Charges for 2 counts aggravated burglary, a count for unlawful entry and committing domestic battery and theft of property valued $1,000 or less were dropped. Dahl was arrested in October 2018 for entering a home he was trespassed from and attacking individuals.
State v. Joshua Beacham; A Sept. 12 pretrial conference and Oct. 16 jury trial was set for Beacham. Beacham is accused of possessing controlled substance marijuana – his third subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for touching another person without causing bodily injury and disturbing the peace, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,500. Beacham was found engaging in a verbal dispute with another party in which he tipped a table over on them. During that event in May, he was found with a marijuana pipe and 3.7 grams of marijuana on him.
State v. Aaron Ilg; Ilg will have his $25,000 cash-only bond modified to a personal recognizance-signature bond so that he can go to the Veterans Administration Center in Sheridan for inpatient treatment. His bond shall be modified to a $25,000 cash or surety bond prior to his discharge and a status hearing will take place within 20 days of discharge. Ilg is facing charges for causing or attempting bodily injury to a household member through impeding normal breathing or circulation to the throat or neck of a household member, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is scheduled for a Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial. Ilg is accused of strangling and attacking his girlfriend because she did not help him recover a car.
State v. Tracey Nusbaum; Nusbaum had her probation revoked and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 29 days served. The decision was made after the state’s second petition to revoke probation was filed since the original sentence. Nusbaum failed numerous drug tests and refused to take one drug test, in addition to being kicked out of treatment. She was originally adjudicated for delivery of Oxycodone in 2016 and sentenced to a 3-5 year suspended prison term.
State v. Sara D. Sanchez; Sanchez pleaded not guilty to conspiring to deliver meth, a crime carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000. The defendant is accused of being involved in a large-scale meth ring led by the federally sentenced Bill Lee. Sanchez is accused of selling 7 grams of meth to a confidential informant and threatening others with a gun in relation to meth debts. Sanchez is no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 cash surety bond.
State v. Sean Randolph; An Aug. 20 arraignment hearing was set for Randolph. Randolph is accused of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance meth and possessing with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. The defendant is accused of conspiring with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis. Randolph is no longer in custody after posting a $15,000 bail bond.
State v. Trey Randolph; A July 2020 pretrial conference or change of plea hearing and July 2020 jury trial was set for Randolph. Randolph is facing charges for threatening to commit a violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building or assembly, felony charges punishable up to 3 years in jail and $10,000. He also faces 1 misdemeanor charge for threatening to inflict death on a person, a charge carrying up to 1 year in jail and $1,000. In August 2016, Randolph was accused of making a bomb threat at Cody High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.