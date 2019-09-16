Area residents are invited to “Taste the Nations” with Northwest College Intercultural Programs during the popular annual event, which features an evening of Latin American cuisine and wine to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
Individual tickets are $50 each, call (307) 754-6034 or visiting 51222.thankyou4caring.org/taste-the-nations.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Global Passport Partners program, which helps fund international student scholarships and NWC student travel.
Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner in the company of students from different countries throughout the world.
Throughout the event, students will share information about their cultures through table displays, demonstrations and lively conversation.
The menu for the evening includes assorted appetizers, locro de papa (potato soup), arroz con pollo (chicken with rice) and capirotada (Mexican bread pudding).
Those who prefer a vegetarian entrée can make arrangements by calling (307) 754-6034.
