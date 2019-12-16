A group of area residents wanted to provide some old-fashioned Christmas spirit – in an old-fashioned way.
The group Cowboys for Christmas rode horses through Cody on Dec. 6 – and Powell on Dec. 7 – dropping off free trees and food to selected families.
The supplies were carried on a horse-drawn wagon.
“We just decided we wanted to do something, make somebody’s Christmas better that might not have had a great Christmas,” participant Janet Kelleher said.
The hope is for this to become an annual event.
It certainly made for an entertaining drive through town for spectators, as drivers would repeatedly slow down to get a glimpse and a picture of the large procession on horseback.
“Cowboys for Christmas is a group of cowboys and cowgirls who wanted to bring out the true spirit of Christmas by making Christmas a little brighter for those less fortunate,” Kelleher said.
The group purchased 23 trees from the Boy Scouts in Cody with donated money. Then they collected nonperishable foods and bagged them up to distribute.
They also had two trucks on hand to carry the food, with the wagon holding bundled evergreens.
Participants included Cayla Norris, Caleb Norris, Samantha Hill, Jerry Hill, Wade Hill, Tyler Marr, Mike Apanashk, Kristy Lewis, Zack Cook, Joe Kelleher, Janet Kelleher, Neil Yates and Kay Yates.
