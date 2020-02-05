Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 29, 9:14 a.m., two units and 17 personnel responded to smoke alarm at 99 Mountain Lane Drive. Changed battery. Time in service: 1 hour 15 minutes.
Jan. 29, 1:12 p.m., seven units and 27 personnel from Cody and the South Fork fire halls responded to report of haystack on fire at milepost 11, WYO 291. Fire started by stray ember from burn barrel. Extinguished with water. Time in service: 2 hours 20 minutes.
Jan. 30, 11:33 a.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to alarm at Big Horn Basin Cancer Center, 1025 Ninth St. Cancelled. Time in service: 7 minutes.
Feb. 2, 3:51 a.m., five units and 20 personnel responded to report of vehicle sliding off road at milepost 6, US 14A. Unable to find car. Time in service: 16 minutes.
